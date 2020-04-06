Artsday / ACO brings music into homes

Arts editor HELEN MUSA reports on the day in Canberra’s arts scene. 

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra has unveiled “ACO HomeCasts”, a digital content season that will bring the music and musicians of the ACO into homes. It’s been curated by ACO artistic director Richard Tognetti, who sees it as an opportunity to engage with audiences “in new and unexpected ways”.  Visit aco.com.au/ACOHomeCasts

PARKS Australia has today announced that the recent closure to the Australian National Botanic Gardens will be extended until June 18.

THE 2020 Helpmann Awards will not go ahead, it has been announced. But winners of Melbourne’s Green Room Awards will be revealed online in April.

THE Australian Catholic University’s 2020 Prize for Poetry is now open to entries until July 6. Professor Chris Wallace-Crabbe AM will again judge the prize. Australian residents, including any international student currently studying at an Australian university, are eligible to enter. Prizes range from $3,000 to $10,000. Inquiries to prizeforpoetry@acu.edu.au

AS we predicted, the “Selby & Friends At Home” initiative is now active and available on YouTube by entering “Selby & Friends”. The first offering is a recording from a live concert from 2012 with Kathryn Selby and guests Sophie Rowell, violin, and Clancy Newman, cello, playing Paul Schoenfield’s “Cafe Music”. They will continue to upload a new offering each week and these concerts are now free to the public.

