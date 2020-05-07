Artsday / All can dance for wellbeing

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BELCONNEN Arts Centre’s free weekly “Dance for Wellbeing: For Everyone” program will be released on Facebook at noon tomorrow, Friday, May 8. But videos do not expire or disappear after they’re posted, so people can still participate by joining the Dance for Wellbeing community group on Facebook.

GEOFF Page continues his campaign to recompense the hard-pressed jazz musicians who would have performed in his jazz concert this season by sending them a fraction of what they would have been paid. He suggests donations be made to jazz pianist and composer Leonie Cohen to distribute among the musicians, whose gig with her was cancelled. The account is Jazz at the Gods, BSB: 082902, Acc No: 865946006.

THE National Film and Sound Archive has an online section about Australian vintage picture palaces. The COVID-19 pandemic has closed cinemas across Australia, but it’s only a matter of time before they reopen. The collection features images and footage spanning 100 years, covering key regional Australian centres and six capital cities. View it at nfsa.gov.au

THE Australia Council will deliver $735,000 in grants and scholarships through its successful partnerships with the private sector. Today’s announcement includes 12 scholarships worth $50,000, each offered through the Marten Bequest, administered by OzCo, as well as two scholarships worth $30,000 each across ballet and opera established by the Deed of Lady Mollie Askin. Alas, no Canberra name appears, it’s been a while.

STARTING this Sunday, May 10, Budding Theatre’s Young Writers Academy is for ambitious writers under 30 in any form who want to start adding publication and production credits to their name. They’re also committed to publishing or producing the original work of writers from the Young Writers Academy. Visit buddingtheatre.com

IN “ACO Home to Home”, Australian Chamber Orchestra violinist Helena Rathbone performs Edward Elgar’s “Salut D’Amour” from her Sydney home. 7pm, Friday, May 8, at aco.com.au/acohomecasts