Artsday/ Alliance Française goes online

THE Alliance Française de Canberra is normally a hotbed of live cultural activity, but it has now moved all of its classes online using Zoom, online tutoring and individual exercises at its online platform “Apolearn”. Cultural events will go online, too, with virtual activities to be regularly organised such as online movie discussion groups, coordinated cooking-from-home classes and virtual museum tours. “One of the big benefits of offering all our courses online,” says director Patrice Gilles, “is that we can now welcome students from further afield.” Term 2 begins on April 28. Visit afcanberra.com.au and click on “French online learning.”

DIRECTOR of the Mother Tongue initiative Jacqui Malins says she’ll be checking out the regular “That Poetry Thing” session online. “That Poetry Zoom”, 7pm, Monday, April 13, prepare a three-minute (at the most) poem. Access the Zoom link here and enter the meeting ID 420 999 879 and password 038155. Newcomers to Zoom can join the event at 6.45pm, for a short tutorial.

FURTHER to our news last week that the Gallery of Small Things in Watson will do a “swap” with The Corner Store Gallery in Orange through a virtual show, GOST owner Anne Masters has reported success in filming her first virtual tour of her space. It’s up at galleryofsmallthings.com/exhibition, where the exhibitions will be launched at 8pm, Thursday, April 16, after which the two virtual exhibitions run until May 3.

BELCO Arts has announced that it will continue to deliver its free “Dance for Wellbeing” classes online with tutors Jacqueline Simmonds, Debora di Centa and Gretel Burgess. The next season of classes commences in the week of April 20 with the theme of “Travelling & Transport”. Videos are released online at the following times: Dance for Wellbeing With Parkinson’s, 1.15pm Tuesdays; Dance for Wellbeing With Dementia, 2pm Wednesdays; Dance for Wellbeing For Everyone [fully seated] 10am, Wednesdays; and Dance for Wellbeing For Everyone – noon Fridays. Videos do not expire or disappear after they are posted online at the Dance for Wellbeing Community group on Facebook, or here.