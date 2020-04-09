Artsday / Artists defeat isolation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THEATRE director Jordan Best is one of many exponents of live performance working out what to do next. This picture, snapped by Cathy Breen when Best was seated alone in The Q, Queanbeyan, sums up the sense of isolation.

BUT elsewhere, geographical barriers are falling as arts people all around the country find ways of defeating isolation.

MUSIC is now being live-streamed from Charles Darwin University theatre into homes around the world, with a new artist performing each week. Technical production lecturer Michael Vernau says the concerts are using the musical talents, technical skills and performance facilities of the university and that this is the first time they’ve live-streamed their concerts, which will be held weekly from noon to 1pm ACST. To keep up-to-date, follow the College of Indigenous Futures, Arts and Society on Facebook or YouTube.

THE Canberra International Music Festival has put together an Easter-themed playlist, complete with Bach’s “Easter Oratorio”, Steve Reich’s “Tehillim”, Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Easter Festival” and “Wedding Dress” by Sam Amidon, who was to have featured at this year’s festival. Register and sign in at spotify.com

CANBERRA’S Sanguineti Media is busy developing classes, including a YouTube vlogging tutorial for young people, a basic lighting class and a film theory class. These classes will include a 1.5hr live stream, available for playback after the stream, demonstrations and tutorials, as well as time for Q&A. Contact daniel@sanguinetimedia.com.au

BUDDING Theatre’s first “Challenge” had video entries from Canberra, the US and the UK. The next challenge, themed around “isolation parody songs”, will be broadcast at 6pm this Sunday, April 12 on the Budding Theatre Facebook Page. Information at buddingtheatre.com

AND Gary France’s online drumming classes with the Groove Warehouse are continuing to make a lot of noise, contact info@groovewarehouse.com.au