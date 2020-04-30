Artsday / Arts philanthropy from the armchair

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONCERTMASTER of the Australian Wind Symphony, the flautist Sarah Grey, is the founder of armchairphilanthropy.com, a subscription funding platform exclusively for artists, that dispenses with the complicated application processes of traditional arts funding. An individual, free feature page for each artist champions their work, and a shopping-cart experience enables art-lovers to patronise them from $12.50/month. Email hello@armchairphilanthropy.com.

SYDNEY Film Festival has joined 20 major film festivals from around the world, led by Tribeca and including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto, Sundance and San Sebastian, together with YouTube, to present a free 10-day digital festival of features, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. The event will raise funds for the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival”, at youtube.com/weareone until June 7.

“ART in Place” offers artists from the Gungahlin region the opportunity to create new work for their local community. Successful artists will receive a $2,000 artist fee for presentation in 2021. Applications to belcoarts.com.au close on May 3.

TREMORVERSE Records and Box Hill Institute are presenting “Songs from Home”, a new compilation album featuring original songs from isolated music students across the globe. An exercise in “isolation curation”, students are invited to upload original multi-genre, instrumental, traditional or experimental works created during the COVID-19 social distancing lockdown, for a chance to be featured on the album. Submissions now open to tremorverse.com by midnight Friday, May 22.

“WEAVING is one thing that is good for the heart and soul,” says Gillawarra Arts director Krystal Hurst, the well-known Canberra jewellery-designer who also specialises in contemporary Aboriginal artworks on canvas, murals and runs workshops. She’s hosting weekly Zoom meet-ups for First Nations Weavers to connect during isolation, and free beginner weaving sessions in addition to her weekly weaving circle. The next session is viewable this Friday, May 1. Visit facebook.com/GillawarraArts/