Artsday / ArtSound president steps down

AFTER leading ArtSound radio for two years through a turbulent period of reform, Amalijah Thompson has stepped down as president, but will remain on the board until the AGM, to be held around June 30. Two board members have resigned and Wal Jurkiewicz as acting president asks anyone interested in helping or joining the board to contact admin@artsound.fm

THE National Portrait Gallery says it’s been inundated with votes for the People’s Choice Award for both the National Photographic Portrait Prize and the Darling Portrait Prize and that it’s a close race so far. But they’re keen to have more entrants, who could win a prize that includes one night’s accommodation at Midnight Hotel, an NPG Circle of Friends family membership and a $200 voucher to The Curatoreum at the National Arboretum. Voting at portrait.gov.au closes Sunday, May 31.

MELBOURNE Digital Concert Hall has now extended its support to musicians in Perth and Sydney. The Sydney series kicks off at 7pm tonight (May 20) with seasoned Canberra International Music Festival tenor Andrew Goodwin singing Beethoven, Schumann and Schubert, followed by the Australian Haydn Ensemble, streamed live from the Kawai Studio in St Leonards. At 10pm tonight, Perth artists Ali Bodycoat and Adrian Galante will perform late-night jazz. Tickets are $24 with $20 from each ticket purchased going directly to artists. Book at melbournedigitalconcerthall.com

DANCE for Wellbeing online classes continue at Belco Arts under dancers Gretel Burgess, Amy Macris, Debora di Centa and Jacqui Simmonds. Videos of this week’s classes will be released online at Facebook on Tuesday at 1.15pm, Wednesday at 10am, Wednesday at 2pm and Friday at noon. Videos do not expire or disappear after they’re posted online, so participants are free to do classes whenever they need. Members of the public are also welcome to join the Dance for Wellbeing community group at the same link.