Artsday/ Budding Theatre engages ‘creative stars’

Helen Musa
Billy Bourchier

IT was only a matter of time before Budding Theatre got into online classes an now they’ve launched “Creative Stars:   Inspiration,”  a three week course, held via Zoom, featuring musical theatre stars, singer-songwriters, playwrights, TV actors, dancers and composers. The seminar series  features artists include canbera singer-songwriter Lucy Sugerman and former Canberran Billy Bourchier, recently seen in “The Book of Mormon.” Visit buddingtheatre.com/online-courses/

Lounge room party with the Beanies.

“MY rug is the dancefloor…my dog is the DJ and he’s looking cool,” goes The Beanies’ new single and hilarious video called “Quarantunes” – demonstrating what quarantining with kids looks like. The group, Canberrans Laura Dawson and Mim Rizvi with actor Michael Yore, hope the track will flip the narrative for children who might be picking up on their parent’s stress or feeling nervous   by partying around the living room singing quarantunes and busting quaranmoves. Visit here.

Howard Arkley, ‘Nick Cave.’

THE National Portrait Gallery  has a free, online portrait class available from today as “The Amazing Face,” goes live. Every day for 14 days, a portrait from the collection will be highlighted, and curatorial contexts and artistic insights shared along with other interactive elements. First up is “Spelunking: the artist-sitter relationship,” which looks at the portrait of Nick Cave by Howard Arkley. Visit portrait.gov.au/classes/the-amazing-face/THE Australian String Quartet has now launched its “Australian Anthology project,” new recordings of string quartets by contemporary Australian composers for streaming and purchase through major digital platforms.  First up is  composer Joe Chindamo’s String Quartet No 1, “Tempesta”. Visit asq.com.au/asq-australian-anthology/

Jan van de Stool.

QUEENIE van de Zandt’s latest “Coronavlog” sees her alter ego,  Jan van de Stool, covering  romance in the lockdown, what not to do when you get your temperature checked at the local shops and how parents can survive home-schooling. We dread to think what her advice might be.  Visit here.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
"CityNews" arts editor

