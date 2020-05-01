Artsday / Canberra’s ‘live music home’ moves online

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HARMONIE German Club styles itself as “the home of live music in Canberra”, so to keep up its reputation, it’s instituting a regular “Friday Night Facebook Takeover”, with a virtual concert by Australian country music trio Jetty Road as its first gig, viewable from 7.30pm tonight, May 1, at facebook.com



MEANTIME with the same thought in mind, Beyond Q Books in Weston is introducing “Not Quite Dead Yet – Free Music on the Weekend”, going live with the slogan “regular music for irregular times” at facebook.com at 10am on May 2 and 3pm on May 3.

MURRUMBATEMAN painter and sculptor Stephen Harrison pays tribute to the most elusive of animals in “The Blue Thylacine”, an exhibition of ink/wash drawings and sculptures running online at Helen Stephens Gallery in Collector, which promises blogs, a list of works and a price list. Physically the show is up on the wall but because of social distancing people will have to attend the opening and view the show at helenstephensgallery.com from 2pm, Sunday, May 3, until May 31.

IN “ACO Home to Home” artistic director of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Richard Tognetti, and principal violin, Satu Vänskä, will perform the music of JS Bach, Paganini and Leclair from their Manly home at 7pm, tonight, May 1. Visit facebook.com then click “get reminder” to be notified when the video goes live.

CANBERRA’S monthly gathering of analogue music lovers, “Vinyl Lounge”, is going online for the first time ever. NFSA curator and host Thorsten Kaeding will spin discs in a socially distanced session live from his own Vinyl Lounge at home, starting 5.30pm tonight. You need to register at eventbrite.com.au

IN “Stories from the Studio” this week, Southern Tablelands Arts stages a digital meet-up with noted sculptor Al Phemister in his Yass Valley studio. It’s a regular Friday evening “outing” at southerntablelandsarts.com.au

SYDNEY Writers’ Festival is launching a podcast series to run until Christmas. The first six episodes feature Alison Whittaker, Ann Patchett, Kevin Wilson, Rebecca Giggs, Angus Dalton, Winnie Dunn, Sydnye Allen, Maryam Azam, Janette Chen, Phoebe Grainer, Sarah Saleh, Miranda Tapsell and Daniel Browning. Free at swf.org.au from 10am, today, May 1, after which new podcasts will be published each week.

GOULBURN’S Lieder Theatre, directed by Chrisjohn Hancock, will be Zooming a professional taping of Jennifer Lamb’s play “William Punch: A Goulburn War Story”, which tells the story of local Aboriginal WWI soldier William Punch. The performance is free but donations to The Lieder Theatre are welcome at liedertheatre.com Tune in at 2pm, Sunday here.