Artsday / Carillon becomes an ‘electric canvas’ for Reconciliation

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Carillon in Canberra will be used as an electric canvas to project a series of narratives and imagery for National Reconciliation Week. The National Capital Authority says that each night the Carillon will showcase a different image overlaid with messages about the nation’s journey to Reconciliation. A highlight tomorrow (Friday, May 29) will be an image reflecting the three themes of the Uluru Statement from the Heart created by the ACT Reconciliation Council. The projections will run from 6pm to 11pm until Wednesday, June 3. Those outside Canberra can view the footage here. 

Betsy Dixon, hosting Artsound’s ‘Down in the Basement’ from home.

ARTSOUND FM will hold its annual fundraiser from May 29 to June 14 at artsound.fm, and is appealing to listeners to help replenish its funding. “We believe that we are on the brink of a new era at the station,” vice-president John Worcester says. Presenters and producers have been preparing programs from “home studios” cobbled together from blankets, pillows and spare construction materials. During the fundraiser, ArtSound will interview leaders of ACT arts organisations and offer concerts by ACT musicians.

‘In the Garden of the Fortezza’, oil on canvas, Peter Boggs.

BEAVER Galleries can now invite members of the public to visit them at 81 Denison St, Deakin to view painter Peter Boggs’ new exhibition of evocative landscapes and interiors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no opening event but the gallery doors will be open again, with a limit of 10 people in the gallery at any one time. View online until June 14 at beavergalleries.com.au

BELCO Arts has its regular “Dance for Wellbeing: For Everyone” class at noon tomorrow, Friday, May 29, on Facebook and reminds us that videos don’t expire after they’re posted online, so dance-lovers are free to do classes whenever works best for them.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleVisual artists rise to the top in First Nations Awards
Next articleHow to stay safe in restaurants and cafes
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply