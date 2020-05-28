Artsday / Carillon becomes an ‘electric canvas’ for Reconciliation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Carillon in Canberra will be used as an electric canvas to project a series of narratives and imagery for National Reconciliation Week. The National Capital Authority says that each night the Carillon will showcase a different image overlaid with messages about the nation’s journey to Reconciliation. A highlight tomorrow (Friday, May 29) will be an image reflecting the three themes of the Uluru Statement from the Heart created by the ACT Reconciliation Council. The projections will run from 6pm to 11pm until Wednesday, June 3. Those outside Canberra can view the footage here.

ARTSOUND FM will hold its annual fundraiser from May 29 to June 14 at artsound.fm, and is appealing to listeners to help replenish its funding. “We believe that we are on the brink of a new era at the station,” vice-president John Worcester says. Presenters and producers have been preparing programs from “home studios” cobbled together from blankets, pillows and spare construction materials. During the fundraiser, ArtSound will interview leaders of ACT arts organisations and offer concerts by ACT musicians.

BEAVER Galleries can now invite members of the public to visit them at 81 Denison St, Deakin to view painter Peter Boggs’ new exhibition of evocative landscapes and interiors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no opening event but the gallery doors will be open again, with a limit of 10 people in the gallery at any one time. View online until June 14 at beavergalleries.com.au

BELCO Arts has its regular “Dance for Wellbeing: For Everyone” class at noon tomorrow, Friday, May 29, on Facebook and reminds us that videos don’t expire after they’re posted online, so dance-lovers are free to do classes whenever works best for them.