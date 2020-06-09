Artsday / CMAG and Lanyon re-open

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Museum & Gallery and Lanyon Homestead will reopen to the public tomorrow (June 10), with social distancing and hygiene measures in place and the number of visitors restricted. Lanyon’s Barracks espresso bar and eating house will also reopen, but Calthorpes’ House and Mugga-Mugga Cottage will reopen on June 27 and July 4 respectively, while CMAG café will begin trading on June 29.

MUSICACT is calling on all Canberra region musicians to register to play and sing on their patios, balconies, sidewalks and driveways from 2pm to 2.20pm on June 21, International Make Music Day, known since 1982 in France as the “Fête de la Musique”. There will be a support pack to download that will help participants let their neighbours know what’s happening, and the first musicians to register before June 10 will be sent colour postcards to share and distribute. Registrations at musicact.com.au

BALLET lovers have until Thursday, June 11 to view “La Sylphide”, part of The Australian Ballet’s 2020 Digital Season. In this poignant two-act work, the Scottish dreamer James is fascinated by a woodland sprite, and jilts his fiancée to follow her into the forest. Starring Leanne Stojmenov as the Sylph and Daniel Gaudiello as James, this production was filmed in 2013 at the Sydney Opera House with the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra. Sign in here.

DON’T forget that for the first time in its 67-year history, the Sydney Film Festival is going digital from tomorrow, June 10. I Wonder films are also running a Sydney Film Festival retrospective collection featuring some of the best documentaries screened at the festival in recent years.