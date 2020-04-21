Artsday / Contemporary art shows will go on

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space, now self-isolating in its new East Space home on the lake, is keen to assure fans that its exhibitions have been postponed, not cancelled. As planned, “Blaze Fourteen” (its annual emerging artists showcase) will be first up, followed by “The Unsolicited Proposals Unit” with artists from Adelaide and Canberra, and “Violent Salt” coming from Mackay Artspace representing the work of marginalised, underrepresented and silenced Australians.

THE ACT Australia-Indonesia Association tells us its Bahasa Indonesia classes, which have been running weekly for 10 years, will go online for this term, with five different levels offered. The teachers are all native speakers and offer a relaxed environment. Each class runs for eight weeks. Book at trybooking.com

THE Australian Voices is the vocal ensemble famed for its performances of composer Rob Davidson’s musicalisations “Not Now, Not Ever!” (based on Julia Gillard’s misogyny speech) and of Noel Pearson’s eulogy to Gough Whitlam. Instead of attending one of their live concerts, they suggest music patrons could buy their new CD, “Elsewhere”, a celebration of meditative chant, including Edward Elgar’s “Lux Aeterna”. They also have 10 other albums for sale at theaustralianvoices.com/albums

A HUGE international and non-profit online project will start tomorrow under the title “Artists in Quarantine”, in which the museum confederation L’Internationale brings together seven major European art institutions and 16 artists to join a conversation from their present working and living spaces, conditions and places. As of today, April 21, the artists’ contributions will be shared for two months every Tuesday and Thursday at instagram.com/internationaleonline/

FOR opera lovers, a MUST in online viewing is the Paris Opera and Ballet’s production of Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffmann”, conducted by Philippe Jordan and directed by Robert Carsen. View until Sunday, April 26, at operadeparis.fr