Artsday / Contemporary Art Space blazes back into action

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space’s annual exhibition of edgy, fresh and innovative work by home-grown artists is back in “Blaze Fourteen”, curated by Alexander Boynes and Dan Toua. Romany Fairall, Belle Palmer, Harijs Piekalns and Rachel Theodorakis will be exhibiting at CCAS’ new home in the lakeside “beach bungalow” beneath the High Court, 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, September 5-October 31. Free, all welcome.

“PUB Rock” explores, through photography, pioneers from 1960s Australia, guitar-driven rock of the 1970s, the synthesised pop of the 1980s and ground-breaking Australian punk of the 1990s. The strength of women is a focus, as well as Canberra’s significance as a rock‘n’roll byway, with a selection of images by performance photographer ‘pling. As well, the work of specialist music photographers like Stu Spence and Bob King are highlighted in “The Mosh Pit”. National Portrait Gallery, September 5-February 14. Entry free but timed bookings essential at portrait.gov.au

WODEN Valley Youth Choir presents its digital concert “Never Too Small”. The title is taken from a new piece by Alex Turley, which uses the words of climate-change campaigner Greta Thunberg. It emphasises the power of music to bring people together and create something meaningful, no matter how small the person. At 7pm, Saturday, September 5, book via Trybooking.

POLITICAL journalist Chris Wallace will be in conversation with Tom McIlroy on her new book “How to Win an Election”, described as an autopsy of the 2019 election. Muse Café, East Hotel, Kingston, 3-4pm, Sunday, September 6, book at musecanberra.com.au

THE Phoenix Collective Quartet is performing eight tracks from six different movies arranged for string quartet, alongside clips from the movies with music composed by Joe Hisaishi and arranged by Yukihiro Matsubara and Hiro Tsurunori from the Japanese cult animation giant, Studio Ghibli. Online performance, released tomorrow September 6, tickets at pcmusic.net

THE Artists Shed in Fyshwick is featuring Canberra band, Tinker’s Cuss, in a concert this Sunday, supported by Queanbeyan artist Jane Sage, who plays acoustic folk rock. At 1-3/88 Wollongong Street, Lower Ground, Fyshwick, 2-5pm, Sunday, September 6. Bookings recommended via artistsshed.com.au or call 0407 607 516.

THE Australian Ballet’s digital season is continuing with Rudolf Nureyev’s “Don Quixote”. Restored and remastered from the 1973 feature film and starring Sir Robert Helpmann, Lucette Aldous and Nureyev, it was filmed over four weeks in an aircraft hangar in Melbourne. Free and accessible until September 17.