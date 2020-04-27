Artsday / CraftACT launches new e-catalogue

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CRAFTACT has launched its new “HOME: Everyday Beautiful” retail e-catalogue, which features contemporary homewares by some of Canberra’s top designers and photos by Lean Timms. As part of the catalogue, they’re also starting a new series where you can meet the makers behind the designs. Visit here.

DIRECTOR of the Illawarra Folk Festival, David De Santi, has alerted us that applications for general and youth artists to perform at the next Illawarra Folk Festival, taking place from January 14-17, at illawarrafolkfestival.com.au will close on April 30.

AUSTRALIAN Chamber Orchestra violinist Maja Savnik has created a musical tribute to her Balkan heritage, filmed from her Sydney home and full of virtuosic performances of folk music, traditional dancing, and evocative imagery. “The Balkan Express”, 6pm, April 28, go here.

OPERA Australia has announced the cancellation of the planned 25th anniversary tour of “The Secret Garden” because of COVID-19 restrictions. Opera Australia CEO Rory Jeffes cited the continued bans on mass gatherings, venue closures, international and domestic travel restrictions, and other public health orders as the factors causing the cancellation unavoidable because of the long lead time required to stage “The Secret Garden”.

“IN My Blood It Runs” is an important observational documentary, directed by Maya Newell from the perspective of a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy in Alice Springs struggling to balance his traditional Arrernte/Garrwa upbringing with a state education. The film is available for online viewing here.