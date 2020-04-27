Artsday / CraftACT launches new e-catalogue

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Works from F!NK + Co. Photo: Lean Timms.

CRAFTACT has launched its new “HOME: Everyday Beautiful” retail e-catalogue, which features contemporary homewares by some of Canberra’s top designers and photos by Lean Timms. As part of the catalogue, they’re also starting a new series where you can meet the makers behind the designs. Visit here.

Illawarra Folk Festival.

DIRECTOR of the Illawarra Folk Festival, David De Santi, has alerted us that applications for general and youth artists to perform at the next Illawarra Folk Festival, taking place from January 14-17, at illawarrafolkfestival.com.au will close on April 30.

ACO violinist Maja Savnik.

AUSTRALIAN Chamber Orchestra violinist Maja Savnik has created a musical tribute to her Balkan heritage, filmed from her Sydney home and full of virtuosic performances of folk music, traditional dancing, and evocative imagery. “The Balkan Express”, 6pm, April 28, go here

OPERA Australia has announced the cancellation of the planned 25th anniversary tour of “The Secret Garden” because of COVID-19 restrictions. Opera Australia CEO Rory Jeffes cited the continued bans on mass gatherings, venue closures, international and domestic travel restrictions, and other public health orders as the factors causing the cancellation unavoidable because of the long lead time required to stage “The Secret Garden”.

Megan Hoosan, mother, with Dujuan Hoosan, son in ‘In My Blood It Runs.’

 “IN My Blood It Runs” is an important observational documentary, directed by Maya Newell from the perspective of a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy in Alice Springs struggling to balance his traditional Arrernte/Garrwa upbringing with a state education. The film is available for online viewing here.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBusted: a commercial cannabis grow house in Kaleen
Next articlePolice track down the seat of power in Downer
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply