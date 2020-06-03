Artsday / Dance party electrifies

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALISON Plevey’s Australian Dance Party has been creating interactive dance-video campaigns aimed at achieving the objective for the ACT to be carbon neutral by 2045 at the latest. Now Plevey and Professor Will Steffen from the Climate Council of Australia will run an introductory Zoom workshop exploring what her new project, “Move to Zero 2.0: It’s Electrifying!” is all about. Noon-1pm, Thursday, June 4. Register here.

ARTSACT has brought out an eNews special edition about changes to COVID-19 restrictions as they affect artists and arts groups. It covers matters like the re-opening of galleries, museums, national institutions and historic sites, the re-opening of dance classes and concert venues, theatres, arenas or auditoriums for rehearsals for groups of up to 20. This is a very detailed document, accessible here.

THE National Portrait Gallery has joined the eager line-up of national institutions opening its doors this Saturday (June 6). On display will be the National Photographic Portrait Prize, the Darling Portrait Prize and Shirley Purdie’s exhibition, “Ngalim-Ngalimbooroo Ngagenybe” (From My Women). All three exhibitions had been cut short when they had to close. King Edward Terrace, Parkes, 10am–5pm daily.

ACTING teacher Peter Wilkins is moving into real-space with his “Acting Shakespeare”, a six-week course of two hours each week, with a maximum of eight students. Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning in Fremantle Drive, Stirling, from 7-9pm, July 2–August 6. Physical distancing will be observed and hand sanitiser available. For details, email peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034 373. Costs apply.

CANBERRA-raised comedian Queenie van de Zandt’s (Jan van de Stool) hilarious journey through lockdown is continuing, with advice on applying for arts grants and social media. Every episode of “Coronavlog with van de Stool” has now been uploaded for free viewing here.