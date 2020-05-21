Artsday / Free, ballet feast triples with entertainment

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ANOTHER free TV feast, this time a contemporary triple-bill, from the Australian Ballet is up-and-running. In it will feature Stephen Page’s Aboriginal astrology-inspired “Waramuk” (in the dark night), which is a collaboration with Bangarra Dance Theatre, Graeme Murphy’s pure movement work “The Narrative of Nothing” and Wayne McGregor’s “Dyad 1929”, set against black dots on white to Steve Reich’s “Double Sextet”. To watch visit australianballet.com.au

CANBERRA Youth Theatre is launching a series of free online events ensuring that young artists can remain connected with and inspired by top arts professionals from around the country. The first conversation will be with Aussie super-star actor, playwright, screenwriter, librettist, and dramaturg, Kate Mulvany, today, Thursday, May 21 at 5pm. For details visit canberrayouththeatre.com.au

PHOTOACCESS will launch “Traces Unseen”, a new photo-media exhibition curated by Aimee Board and featuring interstate artists Damien Shen, Todd Johnson and Tara Gilbee. The exhibition will be opened online by Joanna Gilmour from the NGA at 6pm, today, Thursday May 21. The show may be viewed at photoaccess.org.au until June 20.

ART Gallery of New South Wales director Michael Brand says the gallery will reopen on June 1 and so will its Brett Whiteley Studio in Surry Hills. They are currently putting safety measures in place, he says, such as limiting visitor numbers while COVID restrictions are in place through timed ticketing and ensuring social distancing and recommended hygiene measures. Free of charge to the public will be the collection galleries, the 22nd Biennale of Sydney: NIRIN and three exhibitions: “Shadow Catchers” and “Under the Stars” both seen briefly before the gallery closed and Brand’s own curated show, “Some Mysterious Process”.