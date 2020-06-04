Artsday / Harbour opera now viewable at home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

OPERA Australia on Demand now has 17 videos for the public to view, with new ones added each week, including three of our OA’s most successful productions from Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, the Egyptian epic “Aida”, a confronting “Madama Butterfly”, and the spectacular “La Traviata” that started it.

THERE’S still time to apply to be a part of Canberra Potters 2021 exhibition program. Proposals for solo and group exhibitions from emerging, mid-career and established artists, makers, designers or curators are welcome. Applications close at 11:59pm on June 14 at canberrapotters.com.au

THIS week, Geoff Page’s Jazz at Smiths would have featured the Eamon McNelis Quintet in a tribute to Charlie Parker on the centenary of his birth. Page is asking for donations to show appreciation of hard-pressed musos and plans to do this for each of the jazz concerts not held during lockdown. Jazz lovers should EFT an amount to the Jazz at the Gods account (BSB 082902, Acc No 865946006) marked Eamon McNelis and Page will send it on to him to distribute among the musicians.

IN ANCA Gallery’s latest digital exhibitions, artist Janni Cox presents his approach to making work while in isolation by exploring a variety of DIY processes. Also, in “Touching the Nape of your Neck Online”, Eilish Hazell performs an embodiment ritual, open love letter, a self-portrait and a devotion that viewers can tune into online. ANCA collaborated with the artists and a digital specialist to translate the nature of each artist’s work into a digital format.

THE Street Theatre has a new live-streamed performance of the vampiric tale “St Nicholas” by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, directed by Shelly Higgs and featuring actor Craig Alexander as a cynical theatre critic who abandons his ordinary life in Dublin to meet a group of modern-day vampires. View on Vimeo, from Friday June 5 to Sunday June 7.