Artsday / Harbour opera now viewable at home

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A scene from Handa Opera’s ‘Madama Butterfly’.

OPERA Australia on Demand now has 17 videos for the public to view, with new ones added each week, including three of our OA’s most successful productions from Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, the Egyptian epic “Aida”, a confronting “Madama Butterfly”, and the spectacular “La Traviata” that started it.

Work by potters Jo Victoria, Lia Tajcnar and Richilde Flavell.

THERE’S still time to apply to be a part of Canberra Potters 2021 exhibition program. Proposals for solo and group exhibitions from emerging, mid-career and established artists, makers, designers or curators are welcome. Applications close at 11:59pm on June 14 at canberrapotters.com.au

Eamon McNelis.

THIS week, Geoff Page’s Jazz at Smiths would have featured the Eamon McNelis Quintet in a tribute to Charlie Parker on the centenary of his birth. Page is asking for donations to show appreciation of hard-pressed musos and plans to do this for each of the jazz concerts not held during lockdown. Jazz lovers should EFT an amount to the Jazz at the Gods account (BSB 082902, Acc No 865946006) marked Eamon McNelis and Page will send it on to him to distribute among the musicians.

Eilish Hazell, ‘Touching Poem’ video still, 2020.

IN ANCA Gallery’s latest digital exhibitions, artist Janni Cox presents his approach to making work while in isolation by exploring a variety of DIY processes. Also, in “Touching the Nape of your Neck Online”, Eilish Hazell performs an embodiment ritual, open love letter, a self-portrait and a devotion that viewers can tune into online. ANCA collaborated with the artists and a digital specialist to translate the nature of each artist’s work into a digital format.

THE Street Theatre has a new live-streamed performance of the vampiric tale “St Nicholas” by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, directed by Shelly Higgs and featuring actor Craig Alexander as a cynical theatre critic who abandons his ordinary life in Dublin to meet a group of modern-day vampires. View on Vimeo, from Friday June 5 to Sunday June 7.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHow a tightening of wallets pushed Australia into recession
Next articleTop cop Neil is saddened by police violence overseas
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply