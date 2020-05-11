Artsday / Lights up on hottest musical talents

Share Canberra's trusted news:

JAMES Cutler and Joshua Robson Productions are presenting an online concert to shine a light on the Australian musical theatre industry and support performers whose livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 arts shutdown. The evening will be hosted by Cutler and will feature performances from the homes of Todd McKenney (“Shrek”), Jamie Rogers (“Billy Elliot”), Lucy Maunder (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) and more. Watch “Lights up on the Arts [Home Delivery]” on Facebook, 7pm, Monday, May 11.

A GLOOMY Geoff Page tells us that Poetry at Beyond Q has been postponed once again, this time probably to July 8 when the American poet, David Mason, is due to read, along with Michael Thorley and Sandra Renew.

BUT Jacqui Malins’ popular Mother Tongue multilingual poetry open mic Zoom session resumes tonight. The evening will feature Thandi Katase, a storyteller from the Makwayi clan of the Xhosa tribe from South Africa, who will tell stories and share her original poetry in Xhosa and English, and might introduce us to Imbongi praise singing. As well, open mic readers will have four minutes each to share their poem and any translation. Watch on Facebook, 7-8pm tonight, Monday, May 11. “Doors” will open at 6.30pm.

MUSIC for Canberra is in the swing of online learning for Term 2, but has some intriguing instructions for teachers and pupils alike, urging them to “be dressed appropriately”. This means avoiding intense colours such as red and white, highly patterned clothing and jewellery, which they say could blur the picture and lip-synchronisation at the other end. Takes away from the fun, though. Queries to peter@musicforcanberra.org.au

LUMINESCENCE Children’s Choir is seeking new, talented young vocalists aged eight to 17. The choir offers holistic and high-quality music education, including a comprehensive sight-singing and aural skills program, and the opportunity to perform with the Luminescence Chamber Singers and guest artists. Applications are open now at luminescence.org.au