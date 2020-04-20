Artsday / Medal boxes just in time

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BUNGENDORE Wood Works Gallery tell us they have a great selection of medal boxes available in time for ANZAC Day. The boxes are made using jarrah, blackwood or PNG rosewood with “keys” of silver ash or wenge in the corner mitre joints. The acid-free cardboard and tissue are conservation materials suggested by the Australian War Memorial. To view or purchase visit bwoodworks.com.au/shop

LOCAL film maker Dan Sanguineti’s “Make@Home” animation workshop is this week exploring the history of animation and next week, how to make your own animation at home. All live streams are recorded for playback at any time and access is available to the student area for full resources, recommended software and class notes. Enrolments to daniel@sanguinetimedia.com.au

THE National Museum of Australia’s big cancelled show, “Endeavour Voyage: The Untold Stories of Cook and the First Australians” still has stories to tell as they mark the 250th anniversary of HMB Endeavour’s voyage along the east coast of Australia, sharing stories from Indigenous people and reflecting on key moments along the way. Between April and August, the museum will be gradually releasing new stories and features at nma.gov.au

OUTRAGEOUS Canberra-raised comic star Queenie van de Zandt and her alter-ego, voice coach Jan van de Stool, are still hard at work on “Coronavlog with van de Stool”. In the latest very useful Coronavlog, Jan covers where you should and should not be during a Zoom meeting. This is silly stuff and you can now buy the whole eight episodes at vimeo.com/ondemand/coronavlog