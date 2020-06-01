Artsday / National Gallery gets creative with indigenous artists

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A koala by Karla Dickens

THE National Gallery of Australia is launching a suite of artist-led online resources to mark National Reconciliation Week. Young people can be inspired to get creative through the work of indigenous artists Karla Dickens, Daniel Boyd and Nongirrna Marawilli, who have produced activity sheets for children age five and over. The first in a series to connect young audiences with artists, the activity sheets provide tips on how to craft cardboard koalas with Dickens, create an underwater world for Boyd’s Captain No Beard and make sea-creatures from recyclables with

CSO pop up studio. Photo: Martin Ollman

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra and the ANU School of Music are now inviting musicians from across the community to be part of Canberra’s “Virtual Orchestra: Community Special”. Orchestral players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to record and submit parts for Arthur Benjamin’s “Jamaican Rumba” and Offenbach’s “Can Can” until June 8. Submission details available  here.

Products from Kate Nixon, Kirstie Rea, Katie-Ann Houghton, Daniel Venables and Peter Minson. Photo: Lean TimmsTHE Craft ACT shop and gallery in the North Building, Civic Square, will reopen tomorrow (JUne 2). You’ll have to use hand sanitiser on arrival, download the COVIDSAFE app or leave your first name and mobile phone number to help with tracking and tracing if needed and adhere to the safe capacity limits, currently 20, maintain physical distancing of 1.5m and use contactless pay if possible. While there, visitors can also view the exhibitions, “A Common Thread” and “Transference.”

A still from Bangarra’s ‘Terrain.’

AS part of Sydney Opera House’s digital season for Reconciliation Week, Bangarra Dance Theatre’s “Terrain”, themed by choreographer Frances Rings around Lake Eyre in SA, will be screened on demand until June 11 here.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBusted: how easily the police catch drivers with phones
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply