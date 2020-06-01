Artsday / National Gallery gets creative with indigenous artists

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Gallery of Australia is launching a suite of artist-led online resources to mark National Reconciliation Week. Young people can be inspired to get creative through the work of indigenous artists Karla Dickens, Daniel Boyd and Nongirrna Marawilli, who have produced activity sheets for children age five and over. The first in a series to connect young audiences with artists, the activity sheets provide tips on how to craft cardboard koalas with Dickens, create an underwater world for Boyd’s Captain No Beard and make sea-creatures from recyclables with

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra and the ANU School of Music are now inviting musicians from across the community to be part of Canberra’s “Virtual Orchestra: Community Special”. Orchestral players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to record and submit parts for Arthur Benjamin’s “Jamaican Rumba” and Offenbach’s “Can Can” until June 8. Submission details available here.

Products from Kate Nixon, Kirstie Rea, Katie-Ann Houghton, Daniel Venables and Peter Minson. Photo: Lean TimmsTHE Craft ACT shop and gallery in the North Building, Civic Square, will reopen tomorrow (JUne 2). You’ll have to use hand sanitiser on arrival, download the COVIDSAFE app or leave your first name and mobile phone number to help with tracking and tracing if needed and adhere to the safe capacity limits, currently 20, maintain physical distancing of 1.5m and use contactless pay if possible. While there, visitors can also view the exhibitions, “A Common Thread” and “Transference.”

AS part of Sydney Opera House’s digital season for Reconciliation Week, Bangarra Dance Theatre’s “Terrain”, themed by choreographer Frances Rings around Lake Eyre in SA, will be screened on demand until June 11 here.