Artsday/ Photo exhibitions for all to see

PHOTOACCESS’s new online gallery space and a suite of three exhibitions, “Close” by Ian Skinner and Karen Coombes, “Slow” by Greg Stoodley and “The Salon”, the annual members’ exhibition, will be opened at 6pm tomorrow (April 16) via a Facebook broadcast. The online gallery space will also go live with the artworks and exhibition catalogues at this time, then the shows run until May 16. Visit Facebook.com and enter “PhotoAccess” and for the gallery visit gallery.photoaccess.org.au

APPLICATIONS to the ACT government “Homefront” package, of up to $10,000 per artist for Canberra artists to support arts development and the sustainability of their arts practices over the next six to nine months close at 5pm on Friday (April 17). It goes across all art forms, including screen artists. Visit arts.act.gov.au/funding/Homefront

CANBERRA-raised classical guitarist Rupert Boyd reports that he, cellist wife Laura and toddler Milo are “hunkered down” in their Manhattan apartment, from which Boyd is teaching his private guitar lessons via FaceTime, Skype and Zoom to pupils around the world. Meantime, offering a moment of respite and solace to those in need, he’s videoed himself performing– “Una Limosna por el Amor de Dios” (An Alm for the Love of God) by Barrios. Visit Facebook.com and enter “Rupert Boyd guitarist.”

THE National Portrait Gallery is offering a free online masterclass on the art of portraiture from April 28. Every day, for 14 days, portraits from the NPG collection will be highlighted, and curatorial contexts and artistic insights shared along with other interactive elements. Search for “PortraitureComesHome,” a new section at portrait.com.au which combines some of the NPGs online content alongside a suite of new digital programs.

IN case you missed The Wiggles performance of their song for the times, “Social Distancing,” on ABC’s “Q&A”, you can view it at Facebook.com by entering “The Wiggles”. They’d already contributed enormously to education about the virus through their “Handwashing Song.”

KINGSTON gallery owner Scott Leggo has launched a new virtual tour of his gallery that allows people to “walk” through his gallery virtually, read about each of his photographs up close on the wall and then click a link on the image they wish to purchase online. Visit scottleggo.com/pages/scott-leggo-gallery-virtual-tour