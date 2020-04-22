Artsday/ Portrait Gallery comes home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Portrait Gallery has just created a new section on its website called “#PortraitureComesHome,” which has a range of digital offerings, such as mini-movies, articles and an interactive app, all free. As well, they say, the Darling Portrait Prize and National Photographic Portrait Prize are available for viewing and voting (for their People’s Choice awards). Visit portrait.gov.au

CANBERRA’S Recent Work Press publishes poetry, short fiction and nonfiction, and other short-form experiments. Now, inspired by the true story that on April 18, 1930, the BBC announced: “There is no news” and played piano music for the rest of a 15-minute bulletin, its new anthology sees 90 poets reflect on this marker of a time before the 24-hour news cycle. It’s edited by Paul Munden, Alvin Pang and Shane Strange. Purchase at recentworkpress.com

MUSICACT has emerged from isolation to issue it top five so-called “Quarantips”, things to focus on during the COVID-19 restrictions. They are mental health, songwriting/jamming, live streaming engagement, music video production and graphic design. For further information please contact Joel Tyrrell on 0410 132 680 or joel@musicact.com.au

PIANIST Kathryn Selby has alerted us to a free online concert by Selby & Friends of Cesar Franck’s Sonata in A for Violin and Piano. In her introduction, Selby reminds listeners that the violinist and concertmaster with the NZ Symphony Orchestra, Vesa-Matti Leppänen, was to have performed with her ensemble in its “Let’s Get Personal” tour during May, so this is intended as a partial compensation. It’s here.