Artsday / Saying ‘I Love You Mum’, ballet-style.

Another day, another busy “Artsday” column from “CityNews” arts editor HELEN MUSA.

JUST in time for Mother’s Day, the artistic director of the Australian Ballet David McAllister has released a new video in his second tutorial series, “Dancing with David”, teaching us all how to say “I love you”. You can also learn some nastier phrases for other occasions. It’s here.

BEAVER Galleries has a new online exhibition, “Graham Fransella New Paintings & Etchings,” now running at beavergalleries.com.au until May 24. His works are informed by travels in Australia and numerous sketchbook studies and, they say, “have a strong sense of attack, urgency, risk, energy and a disregard for pre-ordained outcome.” Viewable online or in person 81 Denison Street Deakin strictly by appointment at 6282 5294.

THE indefatigable Australian Chamber Orchestra is streaming last year’s “Indies & Idols” concert featuring Bryce Dessner’s “Réponse Lutosławski”, with Dessner on hand to answer audience questions Live here at 8pm, Saturday, May 9.

THEN at noon on Sunday, May 10, for Mother’s Day, the ACO’s principal violin Helena Rathbone will be seen in a special performance filmed from her family home. Visit here.

THE National Portrait Gallery is busy bringing “tremendous tales” about its subjects online. Now it has a trio of tales, comprising a chat between Australian adventurer Jon Muir and documentary filmmaker Ian Darling, Muir talking about his adventures and extreme social isolation, and the documentary itself, “Alone Across Australia”, which chronicles Muir’s 2500-kilometre, 128-day walk across the continent with his dog, Seraphine. Visit here.

M16 Artspace’s latest Q&A and studio visit is with Phil Page from Studio 10, who was to have an exhibition in M16’s Gallery 3 later in June, now postponed. Page is seen working on an artwork that is almost finished, a bird’s-eye view of Melbourne following the Yarra through the city. “I’ve kept going with the work for the exhibition just in case everything just picks up again,” he says, “but the delay in the exhibition has actually suited me a bit – I can finish it in a little less of a rush.” Available to M16 subscribers here.