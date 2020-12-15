Artsday / Screening the best of Christmas

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN “A Very NFSA Christmas program”, the National Film and Sound Archive is screening both more and less seen Christmas films, with “White Christmas” at 10.30am, December 18, “The Long Kiss Goodnight”, 6pm, December 18, and “The Muppet Christmas Carol”, 10.30am, December 19. Bookings via nfsa.gov.au

AUSTRALIAN Haydn Ensemble will be back in Canberra at last with guest director Erin Helyard, performing Mozart’s early Piano Concerto No. 6, minor Mozart Piano Concerto No. 6 in B flat major K 238 and Haydn’s Symphony No. 64 “Tempora Mutantur” – a fitting commentary on a turbulent year. Albert Hall, 7pm, December 17. Bookings here.

“BLUEY’S Big Play, The Stage Show” stars the Heeler puppet family, which includes Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, in their first live theatre show. Canberra will get a double-whammy, as the cast will be rehearsing at the Canberra Theatre Centre ahead of preview performances here, December 18 and 19, then they’ll return from January 19 to 24 after the premiere in Brisbane. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA singer-songwriter Groovy Daughter has teamed up with local hip-hop legend Citizen Kay for her new R&B ballad “Harsh”, which draws inspiration from vocalists like Amy Winehouse. Earlier this year, she performed as part of the Isol-Aid festival. The song will be released on December 17 at soundcloud

DM Ascension’s latest single, “Best of Me”, features the vocals of Gold Coast jazz and lounge singer, Jenayla, Canberra saxophonist Dan Bray with Mike Dooley on bass and keyboards. Inspired by the Cyclades and the surrounding Aegean Sea, it’s written by Dooley and Daniel White and is set for release on December 18 across all streaming platforms. Accessible here.

CRAFT ACT is selling locally made handcrafted items including textiles, glass, wood, ceramics, metal and jewellery, hoping to help sustain Australia’s high-quality studio practice, and ensure the future of craftspeople and designers. Items can be gift wrapped and orders before December 20 can be hand delivered free. At Craft ACT Craft and Design Centre Level 2 North Building, Civic or shop online via craftact.org.au