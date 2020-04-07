Artsday / Sinclair wins a Green Room award

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA reports on the day in Canberra’s arts scene.

CANBERRA names showing up in the 37th annual Green Room Awards announcements last night were Iain Sinclair, who won an award for directing “A View from the Bridge” for the Melbourne Theatre Company, and nominations in the lighting and multimedia design category going to Trudy Dalgleish for Victorian Opera’s “A Little Night Music” and to Queenie Van De Zandt for her role as Muzzy Van Hossmere in The Production Company’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie”.

THE producers of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in Melbourne have announced that performances at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre from April 15 to May 31 will be postponed and automatically moved to an alternative date from Wednesday, October 7 onwards, with the same seating allocation they originally booked. Update at harrypottertheplay.com/au

CANBERRA actor Tony Falla has been learning how to use Zoom for a simulated patient scenario with first years at the ANU Medical School, where he has been engaged as an actor since March 2018. “Because of COVID-19 we now have to do the scenarios at home through Zoom until further notice,” he says.

FOLLOWING news that BachFest had been cancelled, director of the Canberra Bach Ensemble Andrew Koll tells us that the “Bach – We are Family” project will still take place in a little over two years’ time, in Leipzig in June 2022 and that there are already plans in place for another BachFest project in June 2021.

BECAUSE of the closure of Adelaide Festival Centre, the biennial Adelaide Guitar Festival cannot go ahead in 2020. In the interim, the festival team has moved the Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition online and is rescheduling its regional, community and wellbeing program to early 2021. It will be held in Clare, Fleurieu, Adelaide Hills, Kangaroo Island, Port Lincoln and Port Augusta. To follow this visit adelaideguitarfestival.com.au