Artsday / Theatre challenge comes with a laugh

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Director Kirsty Budding.

THEATRE director Kirsty Budding advises theatre-lovers to tune into Budding Theatre’s Facebook page at 6pm this Sunday for a broadcast of the Budding Theatre’s first challenge entries. “The first challenge I have set is designed to produce very funny responses that everyone will enjoy – and you will probably see a few people you recognise in the broadcast,” she says. Go to facebook.com/buddingtheatre/

M16 Artspace has extended its application deadline for exhibition spaces in 2021 until April 30. There are three gallery spaces available and costs apply. For details visit m16artspace.com.au or call exhibitions and promotions coordinator Frances Spurgin on 6295 9438.

The Song Co rehearsing “4’33”.

IN an April Fools’ Day initiative, the vocal ensemble, The Song Company, “rehearsed” John Cage’s philosophical composition “4’33” (four minutes, thirty-three seconds) over Zoom yesterday in isolation.  With Antony Pitts artistic conducting the video, which features ensemble artists, Hayden Barrington, Janine Harris, and Ethan Taylor, associate artist Chloe Lankshear, associate artistic director Francis Greep, and production manager and composer Sarah Elise Thompson. Visit youtube.com and enter “The Song Company John Cage”.

A work by Sara Lindsay from her “Progenitor” series, 2020.

CRAFT ACT’s new online exhibition “Wayfaring”, which went online at noon today (April 2) features work by four artists, Bella Dower, Sara Lindsay, Sarah Stubbs and Zoë Veness, who have created carefully crafted jewellery and objects about walked journeys, memory and place. With social distancing measures firmly in place, Craft ACT has now taken exhibitions online to a virtual audience via craftact.org.au and social media platforms. Most works are available for purchase, and artist interviews and video tours, they say, will simulate the gallery experience. Visit craftact.org.au/blogs/current-exhibitions/wayfaring

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBarr encourages rent reductions for tenants under stress
Next articleSpecial needs stroller stolen from Weetangera
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply