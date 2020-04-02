Artsday / Theatre challenge comes with a laugh

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THEATRE director Kirsty Budding advises theatre-lovers to tune into Budding Theatre’s Facebook page at 6pm this Sunday for a broadcast of the Budding Theatre’s first challenge entries. “The first challenge I have set is designed to produce very funny responses that everyone will enjoy – and you will probably see a few people you recognise in the broadcast,” she says. Go to facebook.com/buddingtheatre/

M16 Artspace has extended its application deadline for exhibition spaces in 2021 until April 30. There are three gallery spaces available and costs apply. For details visit m16artspace.com.au or call exhibitions and promotions coordinator Frances Spurgin on 6295 9438.

IN an April Fools’ Day initiative, the vocal ensemble, The Song Company, “rehearsed” John Cage’s philosophical composition “4’33” (four minutes, thirty-three seconds) over Zoom yesterday in isolation. With Antony Pitts artistic conducting the video, which features ensemble artists, Hayden Barrington, Janine Harris, and Ethan Taylor, associate artist Chloe Lankshear, associate artistic director Francis Greep, and production manager and composer Sarah Elise Thompson. Visit youtube.com and enter “The Song Company John Cage”.

CRAFT ACT’s new online exhibition “Wayfaring”, which went online at noon today (April 2) features work by four artists, Bella Dower, Sara Lindsay, Sarah Stubbs and Zoë Veness, who have created carefully crafted jewellery and objects about walked journeys, memory and place. With social distancing measures firmly in place, Craft ACT has now taken exhibitions online to a virtual audience via craftact.org.au and social media platforms. Most works are available for purchase, and artist interviews and video tours, they say, will simulate the gallery experience. Visit craftact.org.au/blogs/current-exhibitions/wayfaring