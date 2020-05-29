Artsday / Timely exhibitions celebrate indigenous art

Share Canberra's trusted news:

GOOD news that the aMBUSH Gallery in the ANU’s Kambri precinct will reopen to the public on June 2 with the exhibition “Mirrung”, which combines the talents of indigenous brother-sister-duo David and Noni Cragg. Meaning “belonging” in Dharug (the Sydney language), the exhibition, combining Noni’s portraiture with David’s landscape and florals, showcases over a dozen collaborative portraits of people connected to Australia’s arts scene. Open in the gallery, located above the bookshop, daily from 10am-6pm, weekdays, and noon-5pm on weekends. Admission is free and all artworks are for sale.

PAYING homage to the salon hang that originated in Paris during the 17th Century, the M16 Artspace’s online “Salon” presents works by 50 emerging, mid-career and established artists in close juxtaposition. All works are viewable and for sale at m16artspace.com.au/the-salon

AS part of Craft ACT’s commitment to supporting indigenous craft and design, it’s presenting a catalogue of work by talented indigenous artists who sell and promote their work in the Craft ACT shop and gallery, which is timely for both National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week. Craft lovers, they say, can support indigenous artist members by purchasing the work featured on the pages, while learning about the artists’ stories and practices. Visit yumpu.com

FROM June 1, Goulburn Mulwaree Council will reopen Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, Goulburn Mulwaree Library, Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum and the Goulburn Historic Waterworks Museum.