Artsday / Virtual celebration for the book industry

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Host Casey Bennetto.

THE 2020 virtual Australian Book Industry Awards, celebrating the achievements of authors, publishers, editors, illustrators, designers, publicists and marketers, will stream live on YouTube from 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13. Hosted by Casey Bennetto, it will feature among others Judy Nunn, Kitty Flanagan, Leigh Sales, Anita Heiss, Julia Gillard, Richard Harris, Andrew Daddo and Michael O’Loughlin, along with many of Australia’s top authors nominated for awards. There will also be a performance from author/singer/songwriter Clare Bowditch.  

Ben Edols at work

GLASS artists Benjamin Edols and Kathy Elliott have been working in partnership since their first joint exhibition at the de Vera Gallery, San Francisco in 1993. Their collaborative works involve a two-stage process of hot and cold glass techniques where once Edols has blown the vessels, Elliott cuts the glass on a lathe to create a surface of lines and planes. They’re exhibiting their works in an online exhibition at beavergalleries.com.au until May 24.

Dance for Wellbeing

BELCONNEN Arts Centre continues apace with its weekly dance classes online, for which videos will be released online at the following times: Dance for Wellbeing: With Parkinson’s on Tuesday at 1.15pm, Dance for Wellbeing: Fully Seated on Wednesday at 10am, Dance for Wellbeing: With Dementia on Wednesday at 2pm and Dance for Wellbeing: For Everyone on Friday at noon. Visit belcoarts.com.au

Greer Versteeg, 2017, Studio 19, M16 Open Day

“THE Salon” is M16 Artspace’s first online group exhibition and is open to all media. If you  have a single work that has been professionally photographed or a high-quality image (at least 2MB) of a work, submit it to exhibitions@m16artspace.com with name, title, year, materials, dimensions, retail price (includes gallery commission) by COB, May 21. The online show will launch on Thursday, May 28.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT cafes to reopen with patron number restrictions
Next articlePlaygrounds and parks make a comeback
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply