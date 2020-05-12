Artsday / Virtual celebration for the book industry

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE 2020 virtual Australian Book Industry Awards, celebrating the achievements of authors, publishers, editors, illustrators, designers, publicists and marketers, will stream live on YouTube from 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13. Hosted by Casey Bennetto, it will feature among others Judy Nunn, Kitty Flanagan, Leigh Sales, Anita Heiss, Julia Gillard, Richard Harris, Andrew Daddo and Michael O’Loughlin, along with many of Australia’s top authors nominated for awards. There will also be a performance from author/singer/songwriter Clare Bowditch.

GLASS artists Benjamin Edols and Kathy Elliott have been working in partnership since their first joint exhibition at the de Vera Gallery, San Francisco in 1993. Their collaborative works involve a two-stage process of hot and cold glass techniques where once Edols has blown the vessels, Elliott cuts the glass on a lathe to create a surface of lines and planes. They’re exhibiting their works in an online exhibition at beavergalleries.com.au until May 24.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre continues apace with its weekly dance classes online, for which videos will be released online at the following times: Dance for Wellbeing: With Parkinson’s on Tuesday at 1.15pm, Dance for Wellbeing: Fully Seated on Wednesday at 10am, Dance for Wellbeing: With Dementia on Wednesday at 2pm and Dance for Wellbeing: For Everyone on Friday at noon. Visit belcoarts.com.au

“THE Salon” is M16 Artspace’s first online group exhibition and is open to all media. If you have a single work that has been professionally photographed or a high-quality image (at least 2MB) of a work, submit it to exhibitions@m16artspace.com with name, title, year, materials, dimensions, retail price (includes gallery commission) by COB, May 21. The online show will launch on Thursday, May 28.