Artsday / Virtual kite-flying keeps up spirits

Young kite-makers in happier times.

SOUTHERN Tablelands Arts has teamed up with Gunning District Landcare and Upper Lachlan Landcare for a virtual kite-flying workshop today (April 23). But looking ahead to the weekend, they recommend a virtual visit to The Great Southern Line Anzac Story, which they designed, developed and managed with help from the Anzac Centenary Arts and Culture Fund. Visit greatsouthernline.com.au

A performance in ‘Escalate III’.

AUSDANCE ACT’s “Escalate V”, the fifth instalment of Escalate, an ACT government-funded youth mentoring program for aspiring dance artists is going ahead, but slowly. Several weeks ago, they switched the mentoring sessions where artists continue to create their pieces from home, Zoom for continuation of guidance and feedback from their mentors. Initially scheduled for May 1-2, the performances will now happen in mid-May via a pre-recorded video that will be available to watch, for a small fee, online. Watch this space.

NOMINATIONS for this year’s Creative Partnerships Awards open today (April 23). The Awards celebrate Australia’s leaders from the philanthropy, arts and business sectors who have made an outstanding contribution to private giving, philanthropy and business partnerships within the arts. Last year’s Arts Leadership Award went to the Australian Ballet’s David McAllister and the Philanthropy Leadership Award went to John and Pauline Gandel. To nominate an arts leader, visit judgify.me/CPAawards2020

Liz Faul in her studio.

M16 ARTSPACE’S current online studio visit is with artist Liz Faul from Studio 28. Working from her home studio, Faul is preparing work for a group show based around the idea of pollinators. “You immediately think of bees, but I’m also thinking beetles,” she says. To follow these visits, sign up at m16artspace.com.au by clicking on “join email list” at the top of the home page.

