Artsday / Virtual visits to MoAD

THE Museum of Australian Democracy is now offering students and teachers free digital excursions. Deborah Sulway, manager of learning at MoAD says the visits are delivered live from MoAD’s green-screen studio, built with a donation from the Henry Parkes Foundation. Students are invited to role-play different stories from history, and chat with facilitators as they virtually move through the building. To accommodate more schools during Terms 2 and 3, they are building a second green-screen studio.

M16 ARTSPACE’s latest online exhibition, curated by Jas Hugonnet, is “Self as Subject”, which showcases video works by Nicci Haynes and Ellis Hutch, highlighting the phenomenon of artists making themselves the subject. Hugonnet’s idea is to say something about the artist being the generator of content and the one ultimately in control of the actions and ideas. At m16artspace.com.au

CANBERRA choreographer James Batchelor is one of many artists uploading footage of his past performances, including “Hyperspace”, performed at the Canberra Theatre Centre in 2019 before touring to over 16 countries. Batchelor is now in Paris, where he’s undertaking a three-month Australia Council residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts, but he’s in strict lockdown in his room with performances and workshops cancelled or postponed. View “Hyperspace” on Vimeo.

IT’S time to apply to be part of Canberra Potters 2021 exhibition program. The gallery proudly presents quality exhibitions in various media, with a special focus on ceramics. They’re seeking proposals from emerging, mid-career and established artists. Applications close at 11:59pm on June 14.

IN “Selby & Friends Chamber Music on Stage & Online”, Kathryn Selby presents a socially distant concert performance filmed live in Sydney. The first of her concerts, “Let’s Get Personal”, features a piano trio with her friends, Sydney Symphony Orchestra violinist and concertmaster Andrew Haveron and co-principal cellist Umberto Clerici, filmed live on stage and featuring piano trios by Mozart and Beethoven with Dvořák’s “Dumky Tri” and discussions between Selby and guests. The concert will play to ticketed patrons until May 10. Information and access at selbyandfriends.com.au or call 1300 511 099.