Artsday / Voice collective sings sounds of silence

Helen Musa
Australian Voice Collective singing “The Sound of Silence”.

FILM-MAKER and musical director Paul Bissett has today (April 14) released a new video clip of Canberra’s Australian Voice Collective singing “The Sound of Silence”. The audio was recorded live at Ralph Wilson Theatre last November, but his visuals show the eerily empty streets of Canberra accompanied by the young performers singing. Never have the words been so apt, they’re saying. People can watch it here

WRITERS, visual artists and creative organisations have until April 23 to apply for the Copyright Agency’s Emergency Action Funding Grants Program. The funding will support writing and visual arts projects adversely impacted by COVID-19 or responding directly to COVID-19. Visit copyright.com.au

Queanbeyan’s Mad Kelpie Playdate.

GUNNING Arts Festival will go online for its official launch this Saturday, April 18. First up is a concert featuring jazz music by George Washingmachine. Other highlights of the virtual festival will be Queanbeyan’s Mad Kelpie Playdate playing traditional Celtic music; The Picture House Gallery’s art exhibition and its prize of a local artists’ work; a reading by local author, Gregory Baines, who will read excerpts from his novella “The Nail House” with a Q&A after the reading hosted by Max Cullen; and Dianna Nixon’s introduction, filmed on the verandah of Pye Cottage, to Gunning district playwright and farmer Millicent Armstrong. On April 18 visit gunningartsfestival.com

ANU School of Music has some terrific audio treats from music-lovers languishing at home. One such is Larry Sitsky’s performance of Sonata in E min Op. 12 by the great Russian pianist, composer and conductor, Anton Rubinstein. Visit soundcloud.com/anumusic-1/sets/rubinstein-sonata-larry-sitsky

Shakespeare’s Globe when filled with a live audience.

WHILE Shakespeare’s Globe in London is closed, there are two ways to “attend” its theatre productions online. Theatre-lovers can tune in to “Hamlet” until Sunday, April 19 then “Romeo and Juliet” follows from April 20 to Sunday, May 3. Both at youtube.com then enter “Shakespeare’s Globe”. Or to rent and purchase other films visit shakespearesglobe.com

