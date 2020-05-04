Artsday / Woodcuts online or in person

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BEAVER Galleries were among the first of our arts venues to go online and now they have a new virtual exhibit of prints on birch, “Home Front” by Julian Laffan. A suite focusing on the intimacy of the interior, it is particularly appropriate at this time, they say. His pieces are a “reflection of place and time in a single captured moment carved and suspended as an image in timber”. The paintings are physically on display in the gallery but can be viewed online at beavergalleries.com.au or in person by appointment at 6282 5294 or mail@beavergalleries.com.au until May 24.

OPERA Australia’s new free online streaming service features productions from the company’s back catalogue alongside new interviews and performances, including what they say is the world’s most comprehensive collection of Dame Joan Sutherland’s performances on film, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour recordings, interviews hosted by artistic director Lyndon Terracini, and behind-the-scenes footage. Each week, new films are added, starting with Dame Joan Sutherland in OA’s 1988 production of “The Merry Widow”, “La Traviata” on Sydney Harbour from 2012, and an interview with concertmaster Jun Yi Ma. View at tv.opera.org.au

AARWUN Gallery is offering a $200 framing voucher until May 31 to anyone purchasing a painting by Australia’s “King of Pop Art”, Johnny Romeo. Email aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com for details.

PADMA Menon’s “1000 Names Of Vishnu” courses start this week. Live online dance classes start on Tuesday, May 5 from 5.30-6.30pm, but there are “Dance Contemplation: 1000 Names Of Vishnu” classes on Saturdays from 10.30am-11.30am. For bookings and info about these and other classes, email info@movingarchetypes.com.au