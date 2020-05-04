Artsday / Woodcuts online or in person

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
‘Cheeky’ by Julian Laffan, woodcut on birch ply, gouache, oil, pencil.

BEAVER Galleries were among the first of our arts venues to go online and now they have a new virtual exhibit of prints on birch, “Home Front” by Julian Laffan. A suite focusing on the intimacy of the interior, it is particularly appropriate at this time, they say. His pieces are a “reflection of place and time in a single captured moment carved and suspended as an image in timber”. The paintings are physically on display in the gallery but can be viewed online at beavergalleries.com.au or in person by appointment at 6282 5294 or mail@beavergalleries.com.au until May 24. 

Dame Joan in ‘The Merry Widow’ 1988. Photo: William Moseley, Opera Australia archives.

OPERA Australia’s new free online streaming service features productions from the company’s back catalogue alongside new interviews and performances, including what they say is the world’s most comprehensive collection of Dame Joan Sutherland’s performances on film, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour recordings, interviews hosted by artistic director Lyndon Terracini, and behind-the-scenes footage. Each week, new films are added, starting with Dame Joan Sutherland in OA’s 1988 production of “The Merry Widow”, “La Traviata” on Sydney Harbour from 2012, and an interview with concertmaster Jun Yi Ma. View at tv.opera.org.au

Johnny Romeo, ‘Thunder’ 2019.

AARWUN Gallery is offering a $200 framing voucher until May 31 to anyone purchasing a painting by Australia’s “King of Pop Art”, Johnny Romeo. Email aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com for details.

PADMA Menon’s “1000 Names Of Vishnu” courses start this week. Live online dance classes start on Tuesday, May 5 from 5.30-6.30pm, but there are “Dance Contemplation: 1000 Names Of Vishnu” classes on Saturdays from 10.30am-11.30am. For bookings and info about these and other classes, email info@movingarchetypes.com.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleScientist of the year appointed environment commissioner
Next article‘It’s confusing’ but new virus case isn’t infectious
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply