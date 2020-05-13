Aussie song wins AI contest

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Tasmanian Devil calls feautre on the soundtrack

IT seems an unlikely subject for a song, but the Tasmanian Devil features in the winning entry in an “AI” Eurovision-style song contest organised by Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Inspired by the recent bushfires, “Beautiful the World” samples koala, kookaburra and Tasmanian Devil calls. It has taken out first place in the international AI Song Contest and was created by a team of Australian music producers, data scientists and academics.

The song uses artificial intelligence algorithms trained on past Eurovision songs and the calls of Australian wildlife to give it a unique Australian sound.

The team, all members of music-tech collective Uncanny Valley, competed against 12 other teams from across Europe for the best new Eurovision-like hit created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The competition was judged by a panel of experts who gave the Australian entry 10/10, while the global voting public gave it 9.8/10, way ahead of the other entries.

“Beautiful the World” used a neural network to train audio sounds of Australian animals to create a synthesiser, which it featured in the track.

“The fact that we were able to use technology to blend in the message of the devastation of the bushfires in Australia early this year, clearly struck a chord,” said Caroline Pegram, producer and strategist at Uncanny Valley.

The AI Song Contest was organised by VPRO, NPO 3FM and NPO Innovation and can be accessed at vprobroadcast.com/titles/ai-songcontest.html

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSport and bootcamps are back… but there’s rules
Next articleProgressives register to run for ACT election
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply