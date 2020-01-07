Awards postponed in sympathy with fire victims

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
CATS Patron Toni Lamond, left, with Coralie Wood at a previous awards night.

CAT Awards founder Coralie Wood, has alerted “CityNews” that the gala awards ceremony to have been held on February 15 has been postponed to April.

“It’s because of all the poor people who’ve been affected by the fires,” Coralie said this morning (January 6). Although Llewellyn Hall at the ANU, where the event is held, is closed at the moment, she has been able to renegotiate to hold the gala night on Saturday, April 18,

Originally called the Canberra Area Theatre Awards, the long-running CAT Awards, now in their 25th year, cover a wide region in NSW but Wood says that south coast performing arts communities and organisations have been particularly loyal participants  in recent years.

“We just couldn’t do it without them,” Coralie said.

The 2099-20 CAT Awards, Llewellyn Hall, Saturday,  April 18.  Phone inquiries welcome to Coralie Wood at 0418 249658.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMan nabbed for stealing bushfire-evacuation vehicle
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply