Share Canberra's trusted news:

CAT Awards founder Coralie Wood, has alerted “CityNews” that the gala awards ceremony to have been held on February 15 has been postponed to April.

“It’s because of all the poor people who’ve been affected by the fires,” Coralie said this morning (January 6). Although Llewellyn Hall at the ANU, where the event is held, is closed at the moment, she has been able to renegotiate to hold the gala night on Saturday, April 18,

Originally called the Canberra Area Theatre Awards, the long-running CAT Awards, now in their 25th year, cover a wide region in NSW but Wood says that south coast performing arts communities and organisations have been particularly loyal participants in recent years.

“We just couldn’t do it without them,” Coralie said.

The 2099-20 CAT Awards, Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, April 18. Phone inquiries welcome to Coralie Wood at 0418 249658.