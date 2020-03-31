Bitter news for cancelled ‘Short+Sweet’ festival

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“SHORT+SWEET Canberra” play festival for 2020 has just been cancelled. If writers have already submitted their 10-minute play scripts, they will automatically be considered for the 2021 festival. Festival directors Lynn Petersen and Amy Crawford will invite directors, independent theatre companies and actors to resubmit their interest for the 2021 festival and are looking at ways to present “Day of Opportunity” workshops online. Inquiries to petersen.crawford@shortandsweet.org

APRA AMCOS is soldiering on with its annual batch of mentorships, with seven pop/contemporary “Women in Music” mentorships available in which a songwriter will be paired with an established songwriter or manager, including Kate Miller-Heidke and L-Fresh The Lion. Mentors will conduct six meetings over the period and the “mentee” will receive $4000 to cover any work-related expenses during the mentorship. Applications by 5pm on April 16 to apraamcos.smartygrants.com.au

“SELBY&FRIENDS At Home” is a new musical initiative from pianist Kathryn Selby, who, with violinist Andrew Haveron and cellist Umberto Clerici recently performed a socially distanced concert at Sydney Grammar School which was professionally filmed and will soon be available to 2020 subscribers and “Tour 2” ticketed patrons. But Selby&Friends will also be giving the general public free access at youtube.com to live concert recordings going back to 2003. Music lovers can already view them performing music by Elena Kats-Chernin and Dvořák and are advised to keep watching.