Canberra to miss out on scheduled final cricket international of summer

CANBERRA’S readiness to host a women’s one-day international has been scrapped less than a month out.

Fans in the capital have already been treated to an overindulgence of cricket fixtures this summer following a men’s one-day international and Twenty20 clash between Australia and India ahead of six Big Bash games, including five involving annual visitors Sydney Thunder.

But the opening fixture in Canberra for January 22 was one of three women’s matches in the Australian-Indian series to be been postponed until next season.

Manuka Oval could still benefit from the Covid-affected rescheduling, with the venue in line to host an additional women’s T20 international in 2022.

“We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women’s teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries,” Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley said.

“We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however, the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season.

“It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women’s team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned.”