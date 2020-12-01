Why can’t Minister Mick be fagged feting the brave?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Mick Gentleman may be a little crusty and sick of attending community gatherings… however, the fresh and enthusiastic approach of Emma Davidson, in her first Assembly and already a minister, shines through,” writes political columnist MICHAEL MOORE.

IN a year when our community owes so much to Emergency Services, you would think politicians would jump at the opportunity to acknowledge the amazing and selfless contribution. To miss such an acknowledgement is really confronting.

For two years in a row the ACT Minister for Emergency Services was an apology at the ACT Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards.

In NSW the Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services, Gareth Ward, attended and spoke at their equivalent awards. The NSW Governor, Margaret Beazley AO QC, attended and presented the Vice-Regal Address.

Perhaps Minister Mick Gentleman had a really good excuse on both occasions. But the normal protocol, for someone who cared, would have been to ask another minister to cover for him.

Instead, the ACT managed yet again without him. The Minister missed acknowledging all of the finalists – and, in particular, the winners of the local awards, ACT Ambulance paramedic Susith Adikari and ACT RFS volunteer Ian Morey from the Rivers Volunteer Bushfire Brigade.

The ACT awards were presented before the local election. Member for Murrumbidgee Giulia Jones was prepared to take time from her campaigning to be present and to acknowledge the contribution of the men and women who play such an important role

Susith Adikari, a paramedic who is also a volunteer with the ACT Rural Fire Service, went on to be a winner of the National Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards, presented in late November at Government House in Canberra by Governor-General David Hurley.

Susith was acknowledged as a person who “has dedicated 13 years to the Emergency Services for both domestic and international causes, most notably the British Columbia Bushfires (Canada) in 2017 and the recent Canberra bushfires in 2020”, and has “an altruistic commitment to protecting the community”.

Hopefully, the Minister for Emergency Services, Mick Gentleman, has found a way to pass on his personal congratulations.

Patron of the ACT awards Justice Richard Refshauge expressed the appropriate sentiments regarding the awards, “in recognition of these marvellous men and women of these services”.

At the presentation ceremony he pointed out “with terrifying bushfires, an amazingly short but devastating hailstorm, dreadful floods and more recently a worldwide pandemic creating personal devastation, not to mention economic destruction”.

He went on to say: “It has also shown us the important reliance we can confidently place on our Emergency Services personnel to protect, support and aid us to survive these challenges and then, with huge community support, more effectively recover from such disasters”.

The awards are an appropriate recognition for people who play these important community roles.

In marked contrast to the approach of Labor’s Minister Gentleman is that of newly elected Greens’ Minister, Emma Davidson. Mr Gentleman may be a little crusty and sick of attending community gatherings, having been an elected MLA since October, 2004. However, Emma Davidson is in her first Assembly and already a minister and her fresh and enthusiastic approach shines through.

Minister Davidson has extended an invitation to discuss issues around her portfolio of Justice Health and Mental Health “following the ACT Greens co-signing, with ACT Labor, the ‘Parliamentary and Governing Agreement’”.

Her language brims with her enthusiasm: “I am excited about what we will be able to achieve – together – to make Canberra a better place for all of us, especially those most vulnerable in our community”.

The cynic in me says that this may be the first flush of political enthusiasm and I will watch to see how quickly it tarnishes. I hope her enthusiasm continues.

It is appropriate to acknowledge that over the last decade the ACT government has set up a series of consultative mechanisms and made some effort to engage with the community. However, the prime responsibility lies with the ministers. It will be interesting to see how the new-look government manages to improve their ministerial engagement.