Chaos and comedy at ‘Faulty’ Towers

By
Helen Musa
-
Faulty Towers the Dining Experience… Mercure Hotel, Braddon, December 13.

THE long-running tribute “Faulty Towers The Dining Experience” is coming to Canberra for one show only. Audience members become paying guests at the Faulty Towers hotel and experience two hours of chaos, comedy and action in an original theatrical script with references to the original “Fawlty Towers” TV series. Created in Brisbane in 1997, it’s been performed around the world. Mercure Hotel, Braddon, Sunday, December 13, 7-9.30pm. Book at eventfinda.com.au, search for “Mercure”.

Harpist Alice Giles in “A Luminous Christmas”… Verity Lane Markets, December 11-13.

LUMINESCENCE and the Canberra International Music Festival have joined to host a three-day mini-festival of Christmas music, “A Luminous Christmas”, featuring a performance of Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols” by Luminescence Children’s Choir with harpist Alice Giles. Didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton will join master drummer Simon Barker, while The Pocket Trio will perform “Jazz Up Late”. Verity Lane Markets inside the Sydney building and Wesley Church, December 11-13, program details and bookings here

Music at Midday… Canberra Theatre Centre, December 8.

THE Royal Military College Band will return to the Canberra Theatre under the baton of officer commanding/music director, Major Darren Cole for the first live “Music at Midday” concert since March. It will feature a mix of Christmas classics, big band hits and musical surprises, with all donations benefiting Ronald McDonald House. Since its inception in 1993, the venture has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. Noon, Tuesday, December 8. Free but registration essential.

FEATURING and devised by vocal students from CIT Solutions and Fleur-de-Lys Vocal Talent, “Finding Your Voice” is a cabaret spanning world music, rock, pop, jazz and classical genres, for which students have written about their own journeys to express the voice within and collaborated them into a story about ancestors, memories and personal history. Directed and produced by Fleur Millar, the show features pianist Sam Row, belly dancer Kirsty Duncan and artist Barak Zelig. Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 3pm-5pm, Sunday, December 6, book here.

Pianist Penelope Cashman… Wesley Music Centre, December 12.

ART Song Canberra presents “To Music – An Die Musik”, in which soprano Bethany Hill and pianist Penelope Cashman perform Britten, Schubert, Quilter and Bernstein exploring our connection to music interwoven with songs of solace. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm and 4.15pm, Saturday, December 12. Book here.

Helen Musa
