Coin marks Indian Pacific’s half century

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Royal Australian Mint is celebrating 50 years of the Indian Pacific, with a new coloured 50-cent coin depicting the Australian train.

Mint CEO, Ross MacDiarmid said the launch of the new coin followed the popular coin and competition that commemorated 90 Years of The Ghan last year, adding that he believed the coin and an soon-to-be-announced competition to win a trip for two on the transcontinental journey told a story that would resonate with the Australian public, train lovers, coin collectors and fans of the train.

On February 23, 1970, the first Indian Pacific service left Sydney, becoming the first direct train to cross the Australian continent, a journey of 4352 kilometres taking four days.