Cops uncover a jackpot of stolen property in Kambah

Police uncover den of stolen items in Kambah

POLICE have recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property at a home in Kambah.

On Friday (March 27) police searched the residence and recovered items such as whitegoods and bathroom equipment – some of which was still in the original packaging – including a 550 litre refrigerator, a bathtub, toilet suites, vanity units, basins and tiles stolen during construction site burglaries in Denman Prospect and Coombs in recent weeks.

More than a dozen pushbikes were also located at the residence, including an e-bike valued at $8000, which had been stolen from Weston in March, and another bike valued at $6400.

The property seized on the day filled two police evidence trucks and also included coin and stamp collections, tools, construction equipment, speakers, electrical goods, wheel rims, sporting memorabilia and toilet paper.

The alleged offender, a 32-year-old Kambah man, is currently remanded in custody on unrelated matters and additional charges will be laid when he next appears in court. Investigations are continuing and charges against other offenders are expected.

Police have been able to identify some owners of the recovered property. Anyone who believes their stolen property may are in this collection of recovered items should contact ACT Policing on 131444, quoting reference number 6514186.

