Curran’s king parrots win art prize

AMY Curran’s watercolour, “Pair of King Parrots”, is the winner of The Picture House Art Prize, it has been announced by owners of the Gunning gallery, Margarita Georgiadis and Max Cullen.

Curran has been offered an exhibition at The Picture House Gallery in 2021 and awarded the Derivan Matisse Prize Pack worth $500.

Curran is located in Oberon, NSW, and travels around NSW for events, photography work, book signings and schools visits. These include a limited number of wedding bookings each year.

Accredited to the Australian Institute of Professional Photography, she is also the author of the illustrated children’s books, “Furfriends – A Collective of Children and their Animal Friends”, “Your First Puppy” and “Just a Shadow”.

Georgiadis says they will definitely host another Picture House Art Prize next year for the arts festival. They had around 5,000 visitors to the online exhibition and over 1,000 votes – “More than our little gallery in Gunning could ever have dreamed of attracting”.

The exhibition is still on view at and most works are for sale, inquiries to thepicturehouse@bigpond.com.

The inaugural Picture House Art Prize was part of the virtual Gunning Arts Festival, which continues at gunningartsfestival.com until September 30. 

