Dine with the birds at the bay

IT’S that time of year. Canberrans will soon start heading to the south coast for summer.

To break away from the bustle, consider brekkie or lunch at a quiet, unassumingC and secluded café about five minutes from Batemans Bay. A tribe of four businesses opened just over a year ago, and thankfully survived the worst of the pandemic.

The businesses, all housed under one roof, focus on community and wellbeing and include the Tribe Café.

Don’t be fooled when you first walk in the door. Although you can’t see it immediately, Tribe has a gorgeous indoor dining area (not big) and a stunning courtyard surrounded by lush greenery. It backs onto a tourist attraction that has been in ‘the hood’ for yonks, Birdland Animal Park. Chances are, while you sit and have a cuppa or dine, you’ll hear birds enjoying their day and see fallow deer wandering on the other side of the wire fence.

But back to the café. This is a health food café but Tribe turns on the tastebuds for all diners. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options feature, with Tribe having recently switched to its new-season menu.

We dined just before the new menu, impressed by the variety Tribe has on offer.

The “wacko taco” was loaded with colour and flavour and texture ($15). Heaped on top of the crunchy corn tortillas, were house-spiced beans, charred spiced corn and a sexy tomato salsa. If that’s not healthy enough, the dish also includes fresh baby spinach, vegan cheese and a creamy aioli. It sure hit the spot.

I’m a big fan of miso, such a versatile ingredient. There was no doubt I was going to order the field burger ($17). Packed in between the bun was miso mushrooms (mini steaks in their own right), Asian veg and tangy pickled red onion. Other yum ingredients include ripe avo and a delish lime aioli, with a bit of pucker power that took the other flavours to greater heights.

Little tribes will enjoy the $10 lunches, including a cheese toastie and egg on toast. Other all-day menu items for bigger tribes include light lunches like house-made pies ($8 and flavours rotate), a frittata ($9) and a “soul bowl”, which, as its name implies, is loaded with goodness ($16).

‘Grab n Go’ lunch packs are available and Tribe Café makes fresh cold-pressed juices, iced latte and iced coffee, all perfect for hot summer days.

Tribe Café is dog friendly and has plenty of free parking out front.

Under the same roof is a yoga and wellness hub, physiotherapy service and beauty spot. A great gift shop also operates at Tribe.

Tribe Café, 57 Beach Road, Batemans Bay.