‘Diversity’ shines in arts funding round

THE names of 17 successful applicants to the ACT government’s most recent arts activities (formerly project) funding round were announced yesterday (June 1) by Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay.

Assessed by a panel of their peers to receive funding for their arts projects, the funding differs from that offered to “key arts organisations”, which receive funding to support their ongoing operations. The recipients were praised by the minister for their diversity and the projects range evenly though dance, commission, photography, craft, theatre, writing, publication and recording.

This was first of two 2020 rounds of arts activities funding through individual artists and arts organisations could seek between $5000 and $50,000 in funding, adding up to a total of $320,000 for this round.

Jewellery-maker Krystal Hurst, who was last week shortlisted for the 2020 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards, will use her grant to create a body of work that responds to the symbology of Aboriginal sovereign jewels and British sovereign jewels.

Carillonist Thomas Laue received $32,484 to support the creation of new ensemble carillon works for “Golden Jubilee: Celebrating the National Carillon’s 50th anniversary”.

Dancer James Batchelor receives $20,000, for development of dance work, “Cosmic Ballroom”, to premiere in Belgium, while visual artist Nicola Dickson receives $17,466 to produce works for a group exhibition at the Mildura Arts Centre.

A new face on the block is “Clubscore”, made up of Zev Aviv, Emma McManus, Gus McGrath and Tristan Meecham. They will receive $49,924 to look at the intersections between the experiences of LGBTIQ+ peoples and the culture of sport in Australia in a theatre work which was conceived during an artist residency in August 2019 commissioned by Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres.

The full list of funding recipients is as follows:

NOLA ANDERSON will receive $10,000 to assist in publishing “Glass: The Life and Art of Klaus Moje”;

JAMES BATCHELOR will get $20,000 for development of a dance work, “Cosmic Ballroom” for premiere in Belgium;

CLUBSCORE will receive $49,924 for development of an original interdisciplinary theatre work;

JUDITH CRISPIN will get $22,496 to make a geodesic camera to create larger experimental prints from animals that perished in bushfires;

RASA DAUKUS will receive $13,500 for development and orchestration of a double concerto for piano, percussion and fixed electronics;

DEMOS JOURNAL gets $20,425 for the production of journal issue #11 “Precarity”, and website redevelopment;

NICOLA DICKSON will receive $17,466 to produce new visual art works for a group exhibition at the Mildura Arts Centre;

GUNGAHLIN IMPRESSIONS ART GROUP will get $14,636 to engage mentors to deliver workshops, to develop and install a temporary mixed-media artwork;

KRYSTAL HURST was granted $12,585 to create a body of work that responds to the symbology of Aboriginal sovereign jewels and British sovereign jewels, for solo exhibition;

THOMAS LAUE will be given $32,484 for “Golden Jubilee: Celebrating the National Carillon’s 50th anniversary” with new ensemble carillon works;

CAMERON MUIR will receive $14,368 for completion of draft for a non-fiction book “End of Punishment”;

KATY MUTTON will be given $14,632 to undertake a mentorship in the USA on camouflage strategies for counter surveillance art;

PHOEBE PORTER will receive $12,866 to research and develop a new series of contemporary jewellery “Elemental”;

JACOB SILVESTRO was granted $9166 for development of a new physical theatre show exploring post-climate change in Australia;

SLOW TURISMO gets $19,122 to record and produce a debut rock album and film clips;

MELINDA SMITH receives $28,600 to research and drafting a poetry manuscript on memory loss, “Coming Unmothered”;

SAMUEL TOWNSEND will get $11,000 for the completion of essays for a manuscript, “From Sir, With Love”, a memoir of a queer teacher.