Fans get costume-ready for Eurovision festival

DESPERATE Eurovision song contest fans will be keen to follow SBS’s coming week-long festival of Eurovision from May 10-17, culminating in a brand new alternative Eurovision 2020 with screenings of “Eurovision 2020: Big Night In!” and “Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light”.

Hosted by music buff Myf Warhurst and comedian Joel Creasey, the SBS TV’s “Big Night In” will run from 7.30pm premiering Saturday, May 16, and will feature guest appearances from big names and a studio performance from Australia’s would-have-been entrant, Montaigne, giving audiences the first look at the performance she would have unveiled in Rotterdam next month.

Fans were previously asked to vote for their favourite three 2020 acts from all competing nations over three big hours, and Warhurst says: “We can’t wait to see who your favourite acts are, Australia. Will it be one of the bookies favourites – Daði & Gagnamagnið from Iceland, Victoria from Bulgaria or The Roop from Lithuania? Or will our love of kitsch see Russia’s Little Big take the virtual crown?”

Australians could not vote for Australian acts.

Social TV will play a role through tweets on screen and party pics from lounge rooms across Australia and viewers can join the conversation by using #Eurovision #BigNightIn.

But first, this Sunday, May 10, SBS Viceland will kick off with the “Road to Eurovision” two-hour program live in the Netherlands, where this year’s event would have been, in December. The feature, from this year’s hosts, will be celebrating the 64-year history of the event with 22 past Eurovision winners and performers coming together to perform their biggest hits.

Then, from Monday to Friday, May 11-15, SBS will celebrate Australia’s history in Eurovision since first competing in 2015, with clips of Guy Sebastian, Dami Im, Isaiah, Jessica Mauboy and Kate Miller-Heidke.

Finally, after the May 16 “Big Night In”, SBS will broadcast a two-hour program “Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light” from The Netherlands at 8.30pm, Sunday, May 17. Hosted by Dutch Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit, the program will feature all 41 songs in a non-competitive format.

SBS commissioning editor and Australian head of delegation Josh Martin urged fans to get their costumes planned and their twitter fingers ready.

The full Eurovision Week program on SBS is as follows:

“Road to Eurovision 2020”, 8.30pm-10.30pm, Sunday, May 10.

“Eurovision Song Contest 2015”, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Monday, May 11.

“Eurovision Song Contest 2016”, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Tuesday, May 12.

“Eurovision Song Contest 2017”, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Wednesday, May 13.

“Eurovision Song Contest 2018”, 1.15pm-5.30pm, Thursday, May 14.

“Eurovision Song Contest 2019”, 1.15pm-5.30pm, Friday, May 15.

“Eurovision 2020: Big Night In!”, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Saturday, May 16.

“Eurovision Top 40 Controversies”, 10.30pm-12.30am, Saturday, May 16.

“Secrets of Eurovision”, 12.30am-1.30am, Sunday, May 17.

“Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light”, 8.30pm-10.30pm, Sunday, May 17.