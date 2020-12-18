Former Governor-General Michael Jeffery dies at 83

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER Governor-General Michael Jeffery has died after a year-long battle with illness. He was 83.

Born in Wiluna, WA in 1937 he was educated at Kent Street High School and the Royal Military College, Duntroon.

He graduated into Infantry and served operationally in Malaya, Borneo, Papua New Guinea and Vietnam, where he was awarded the Military Cross and the South Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

Governor-General David Hurley has paid tribute to Maj-Gen Jeffery saying: “His distinguished military career was just one chapter in his lifetime of service. He became Governor of WA in 1993 and, in 2003, Australia’s 24th Governor-General. After his term in office he became Australia’s first National Advocate for Soil Health.

“Throughout his career – in its many iterations – he worked tirelessly, put others ahead of himself and brought immense intellect, work ethic and commitment to everything he did. Unfailingly polite, he was, quite simply, a gentleman.

“He was also a husband, father and grandfather. Our thoughts – as we give thanks and acknowledge a lifetime of service – are with his loved ones.

“On behalf of all Australians, our thoughts are with Marlena and the whole Jeffery family. As a nation, we give thanks for Michael’s extraordinary lifetime of service.

“He was, by every measure, a great Australian.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in describing Maj-Gen Jeffery as “a remarkable man who I am proud to call a friend” said he would be remembered as a brave soldier, a dedicated governor and governor-general, and a passionate defender of the causes he believed in.

“In retirement, as Australia’s first National Soils Advocate, he was an ardent advocate of conserving and improving the land.

“Maj-Gen Jeffery left an impressive legacy. He will be remembered both for his many achievements, and as a man of faith, integrity, decency and warmth.

“On behalf of the Australian people, I express my deep gratitude for one of Australia’s finest leaders and most devoted servants.”

He is survived by his wife Marlena, their four children and seven grandchildren.