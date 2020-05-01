Funding helps local artists ‘go the distance’

BELCONNEN Arts Centre (Belco Arts’) has announced the first five successful projects for the “Going the Distance” fundraising campaign, to support Canberra region artists throughout COVID-19.

In this first round, only 13 per cent of artist projects were able to be funded, demonstrating a huge demand for immediate and small-scale funding opportunities for artists during COVID-19, so Belco Arts, now working with the University of Canberra is calling for further contributions to the campaign to invest in another 10 truly worthy artist projects that have been shortlisted.

Sculptor Alex Asch, artist Robbie Karmel, musicians Jim Sharrock and Rebecca Taylor and storyteller Larry Brandy, have been selected to develop and present their proposed projects online.

In “Brunch with Bec: daily keys through the decades”, Taylor will present a morning concert exploring the history of contemporary piano.

Asch will be navigating isolation with sculptures and soundscapes that are inspired by the empty city.

Karmel will be running a “Headbox” interactive workshop, a fun performative drawing activity to try at home with a willing partner.

Sharrock will be producing a regular live-streamed show for families called “Lucky Jim Live” and Brandy will create an online video to share Wiradjuri language and culture through his performances.

Funding for these projects has been supported many donors contributing to the “Going the Distance” campaign.

