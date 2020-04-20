Goulburn art awards announced

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE winners of the 2020 Goulburn Art Award and Young Artist Award have been announced on Instagram, with the three prizes going to Tamara Dean, Robbie Howard and Ashleigh Deaton.

Judged by director of the National Portrait Gallery, Karen Quinlan, the awards saw Dean take the winner’s place with “Endangered” 16 2019, a photograph depicting what Quinlan called the “sheer beauty of the human interaction with the sea”.

Dean says her work is “a reframing of the notion of ourselves as human beings – mammals in a sensitive ecosystem”.

The award for highly commended went to Canberra artist Robbie Howard for the screen print “May’s Lane, Collector”, depicting a country lane and inspired by David Campbell’s poem “Windy Gap”, which begins, “As I was going through Windy Gap/a hawk and a cloud hung over the map”.

The Young Artist Award went to Goulburn artist Ashleigh Deaton. “Eloquently making reference to generational prejudices, Deaton’s use of simple materials and a deep consideration of her place in the world draw us into her work, both aesthetically and thoughtfully,” Quinlan said of the work.

According to Gina Mobayed, director of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, the awards were open to artists within a 120km radius of Goulburn, working across any medium this year. The awards brought together works from 52 artists, reflecting on subjects like the recent bushfires, the natural environment and its resilience, with “a sense of identity linked to place and the human condition… woven into works of many media with deftness and talent”.

The 2020 Goulburn Art Award is viewable until May 2 at goulburnregionalartgallery.com.au/exhibitions/ where voting for the People’s Choice Award also takes place.