Hearty, farm-quality feasting at home

“We opened the box and saw a hand-written note carefully laid on top of our packaged food. It was a bunch of glorious herbs, hand-picked from the garden that morning. The gift was signed ‘Team Pialligo’.”

PIALLIGO Estate was quick off the COVID-19 mark to adapt with an innovative menu and grocer service – contact-free and click ’n’ collect.

Drive up, stay in your car with your windows up and pop open the boot. Staff check out your vehicle registration number, place your order safely in the boot and wave as you drive away. No contact whatsoever.

The grocer side of the operation continues to expand and includes ‘heat-and-eat’ meals and sides, as well as a large number of items from Pialligo’s famous smokehouse. You can also buy other meats, seafood, fruit and veg and wine.

The ‘fridge’ and ‘cleaning and home’ lineup also continues to expand and although we’re not so desperate these days, it includes essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitiser. You can also buy shampoo, dog food, yoghurt, butter, eggs, milk and much more.

We were in for a ‘heat-and-eat’ meal and feasted on farm-quality produce, with each dish testimony to the quality of ingredients.

You heat the dishes, which guarantees everything is piping hot, no matter how far you travel.

We began by devouring the hearty farmhouse chicken soup, created with oodles of love ($15.90). The soup is made with chicken breast, carrot, corn, peas, onion and veggie stock. It was lovely and thick and packed with flavour.

The braised beef cheeks were sensational ($38). We placed the bag in boiling water for about eight minutes and, bingo, were done (you can also microwave). The meat was so tender you didn’t need a knife and the combo of ingredients made for an exceptionally tasty dish – red wine, onion, carrot, celery, olive oil and seasoning.

The polenta ($7.90) took only six to eight minutes after placing the bag in boiling water (you can also microwave or heat on the stove top). It was rich, smooth, creamy and also loaded with flavour – just as a memorable polenta should be.

We loved how the garden-fresh roasting root vegetables looked in their plastic package – a variety of very inviting autumnal colours ($7.90). Again, prepping is easy. Just cut the potatoes in half and place them along with the other veggies in the oven for around 15 minutes. Easy-peasy.

The menu changes at times. We’re keen to return to try the roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and sage, the lamb, rosemary and shiraz pie and what we bet would be a to-die-for Paris mash. Yum. Yum. Yum.

Visit pialligomarketgrocer.com.au. Order online and you’ll receive a confirmation email. You’ll then receive a second email notifying you when your order is ready for collection. Head to 18 Kallaroo Road, Pialligo, pick up, heat up and enjoy.