Holiday movie / “Farmageddon” (G)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Farmageddon” (G)   ***

DURING its 86 minutes, this claymation, stop-motion, animated, sci-fi comedy explores social, political, scientific and domestic aspects of life, the universe and relationships between humans, farm animals, tractors and interplanetary visitors.

There’s a lot of plot to absorb. When alien Lu-La’s spacecraft crashes near Mossybottom Farm, Shaun the sheep takes on the job of protecting her from a sinister earth-bound organisation until her family can come and take her home. 

It’s noisy, jangly and colourful. It’s clever in typical Aardman style.  The human characters are a cross-section of typical Brits. The principal diet is pizza. The gags enjoy a close relationship with puns. No-one speaks in any known intelligible language. 

It’s hard to pin down any specific age cohort at which Britain’s Aardman Films was aiming it. Several small fry and their grown-up minders walked out while I was watching it. 

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
“Farmageddon” (G)   ***
SUMMARY
3
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMy Summer / Sam Williams
Next articleMovie review / 1917 (MA)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply