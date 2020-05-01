‘Homefront’ funding, but who are the artists?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a flurry of self-congratulation, the ACT government has announced “Homefront” funding for Canberra artists, but they’re short on detail.

In a media release headed, “Canberra artists receiving immediate support,” the government has named two “case study” artists, but no others.

Guitarist and jazz singer-songwriter Jess Green receives $6500 to work on new material while also developing her studio productions skills to further the sustainability of her practice in the long term.

Emerging painter, Musonga Mbogo, named one of 5whyau’s “5 up and coming Canberra artists that will wow you”, receives $3500 to purchase materials to continue developing his painting practice and take online courses while unable to exhibit.

Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay said the $500,000 support package for Canberra artists had benefited 66 artists, but did not name them. Applications were assessed by artsACT using a three-person moderated process.

He said this was part of the ACT government’s economic survival package to support jobs and maintain the creative sector, adding,

“Support of up to $10,000 per artist will be used for activities including research and development, making of new works or sharing of works via online platforms, and for artists’ fees and living expenses to undertake arts activities.”

Mr Ramsay encouraged artists to continue to look for other options through the government, including though the ongoing arts activities round which provides up to $5000 in funding for individual artists and the premier arts funding round offering grants from $5000-$50,000, which opens on June 1.

A spokesperson from the minister’s office said the names would be made available but “later” and probably not today.

Funding opportunities at arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding