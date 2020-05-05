‘Homefront’ grants list raises questions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a preparatory announcement last week by ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay, the full list of the ACT government’s “Homefront” funding for Canberra artists who have lost their income and ability to maintain their arts practice as a result of COVID-19 has now been made public.

ArtsACT was overwhelmed with applications, 370 in all, from which 66 artists were selected to pursue the creation and development of works to be exhibited or performed in public venues in the future. Applications were assessed internally by three ArtsACT officers.

With a maximum of $10,000 available to each artist from a total grant pool of $500,000, the sums allocated to support research and development, making of new works or sharing of works via online platforms, and artists’ fees and living expenses, have been viewed as somewhat arbitrary, ranging from $1,500 to the full $10,000.

While equitably spread across the artforms, the wildly varying figures are raising questions among the 304 artists who missed out as to whether the funds could have been spread more thinly, allowing greater numerical participation. A flat grant of $5,000, for instance, would have funded 100 artists.

All recipients will be required to provide an acquittal by January 30, 2021 with an information report on how the money supported their arts practice, what the artistic outcome was and how the funding was expended.

The full list of “Homefront” funding recipients is as follows:

Helen Aitken-Kuhnen, research and create new enamelled pieces for an upcoming travelling exhibition: $8,000.

Joel Arthur, generating digital artwork from two-dimensional paintings for online viewing: $5,000.

Che Baker, developing a feature film and documentation: $10,000.

Daniel Becker, production of a comic series “Master and Apprentice”: $6,000.

Jordan Best, developing new theatre works: $6,000.

Jack Biilmann, recording a new album: $8,332.

Larry Brandy, traditional Aboriginal storytelling online: $8,000.

Phoebe Breen, create new functional pottery: $10,000.

Liam Budge, skills development and mentorship: $5,489.

Nicholas Byrne, Growing Global – developing best world practice: $10,000.

Christopher Carroll, develop the script for an original play, “Smokescreen”: $10,000.

Liz Coats, research developments in plant-based colours for new paintings: $5,000.

Judith Crispin, to complete the first draft of a new verse novel: $10,000.

Charlotte Crossfield, developing a new theatre work “But Don’t You All Eat Dog?”: $4,500.

Louise Curham, developing film/digital projects including “Diary Fill” and “The People’s Map of West Kambah”: $6,700.

Nick Delatovic, development of a feature film script “Darkest” with a professional film producer: $4,800.

Ben Drysdale, writing and producing music for synchronisation licensing: $8,295.

Daniel Edwards, studio experimentation in community programs via online platforms: $8,297.

Eleanor Evans, develop an animated music video: $5,000.

Mimi Fairall, a memoir-style zine about being a young artist and the life events in between: $2,500

Geoff Farquhar-Still, research and development of wall-mounted kinetic artworks for exhibition: $10,000.

Ngaio Fitzpatrick, research and development of a body of work for national and international exhibition: $10,000.

Cathy Franzi, new research into printmaking approaches applied to ceramics: $10,000.

Irma Gold, complete the second draft of a novel “Ways To Get Lost”: $9,555.

Jessica Haas, writing, recording and music production skills for “Pheno”: $6,500.

Marie Hagerty, produce new Giclee prints in collaboration with printers Bytes ‘N Colours for exhibition at Nancy Sever Gallery: $10,000.

Chris Harford, research and development of distinctive ceramic tableware and market through a new website: $10,000.

Samantha Hawker, create new video work “Axidant” as part of the Dysfunctional Landscape series: $3,850.

Nicci Haynes, create an animation for online exhibition and future performance and video work: $5,000.

Jessica Herrington, exploring social connections through networked AR and VR: $6,000.

(Jo)Hanna Hoyne, skills development, studio work in sculptural treatments and online capacity: $10,000.

Georgina Jenkins, write the second and third draft feature screenplay of “Blackbird”: $10,000.

Sonja Kama, “Capital Mums: The Untold Stories Of Multicultural Motherhood In Canberra”: $9,880.

Daniel Kirkland, mixing and mastering a debut EP: $6,380.

Pablo Latona, research and develop new performance works: $10,000.

Liz Lea, Auslan and audio description training: $7,000.

Joanne Leong, development of new sound works and VR videos: $1,500.

Guy Lilleyman, to record new music works: $8,550.

Janet Long, make a new body of sculptural works and drawings for artist book: $7,000.

Antonia Losanno, write a new book “The Good, The Bad and The Elderly”: $10,000.

Dan Maginnity, studio-based production and capacity building: $10,000.

Sally Marett, mixing, mastering and release of an EP “Marét”: $10,000.

Marisa Martin, illustration of a new graphic novel: $10,000.

Musonga Mbogo, the development of new visual art works: $3,500.

Andrew McMillan, write and produce a new music album: $5,000.

Tim Napper, completion of a debut novel “Howling Metal”: $8,000.

Kristina Neumann, development of new contemporary jewellery works: $10,000.

Lan Nguyen-hoan, research and develop new photomedia landscape works “Shifting Viewpoints”: $6,000.

Ruth O’Brien, to write and record a CD “Songs for Abby”: $10,000.

Kofi Owusu-Ansah, completing a debut album for tour ready: $8,000.

Jennifer Pinkerton, research and writing for non-fiction book “Heartland”: $8,800.

Alexander Raupach, creative development of new music with a mentor: $6,030.

Lisa Richards, music production and recording of new songs with a producer mentor: $9,720.

Eugene Robertson, recording a new WE “Isolation Blues”: $9,000.

Dionisia Salas, studio research on relationship of painting to print: $8,000.

Lisa Sammut, skills development and new work in digital illustration and printing, and online presentation: $10,000.

Rebecca Selleck, research and creation of new visual art work referencing isolation and the environment: $10,000.

John Sharkey, recording new solo album: $10,000.

Emily Sheehan, develop new theatre script “Monument”: $6,375.

Kiri Sollis, preparing material for a recording of solo flute works: $3,500.

Genevieve Swifte, purchase of drawing materials for new works and online presentation: $3,000.

Yusuke Takemura, the material and methodological investigations for the development of new sculptural works: $5,500.

Dylan Van Den Berg, to research and develop a new Indigenous play “Apprehended”: $7,457.

Kimmo Vennonen, research and development in new soundscape works: $4,576.

Tom Woodward, skills development, recording of new EP and online presence: $10,000.

Narelle Zeller, skills development and create new oil portrait works: $8,000.